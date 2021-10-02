EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Paul Lawson disappointed as Formartine defeated

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson slammed his side’s performance in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

The Highland League side lost 4-1 to Juniors Banks o’ Dee in the 125th Shire Cup final at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

United found themselves 3-0 down at half-time and Lawson was bitterly disappointed with how things panned out for his side.

He said: “It’s disappointing, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We had a slight improvement in the second half, but our first half showing was nothing short of disgraceful.

“We lost every second ball, we lost every tackle and it was poor.

“We got a very slight reaction in the second half. Going down to 10 men made it even harder.

“Getting the goal got is back in it to a point but with 10 men you have to go for it and we lost the goal at the end.

“There were always going to be chances given up when we were chasing.

“To put on a showing like that in a cup final is very disappointing.”

Formartine were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Daniel Park was sent off by referee Scott Leslie.

Lawson added: “It’s violent conduct I think, but I didn’t see it myself.

“Ultimately the referee has made the decision. A decision went against us in the first half when we were through on goal and he (the referee) pulled play back.

“Things like that can affect the game – I’m not saying our performance was good enough to merit a win but if we get the first goal the game could be different.

“It’s easy to say ‘these things happen’ but decisions can make a difference.

“Ultimately sometimes they have to accountable for mistakes as well.”