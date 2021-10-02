Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Paul Lawson disappointed as Formartine defeated

By Callum Law
October 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Formartine lost 4-1 to Banks o' Dee in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final
Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson slammed his side’s performance in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

The Highland League side lost 4-1 to Juniors Banks o’ Dee in the 125th Shire Cup final at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

United found themselves 3-0 down at half-time and Lawson was bitterly disappointed with how things panned out for his side.

He said: “It’s disappointing, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“We had a slight improvement in the second half, but our first half showing was nothing short of disgraceful.

“We lost every second ball, we lost every tackle and it was poor.

“We got a very slight reaction in the second half. Going down to 10 men made it even harder.

“Getting the goal got is back in it to a point but with 10 men you have to go for it and we lost the goal at the end.

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson was unhappy with his side’s display in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final

“There were always going to be chances given up when we were chasing.

“To put on a showing like that in a cup final is very disappointing.”

Formartine were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Daniel Park was sent off by referee Scott Leslie.

Lawson added: “It’s violent conduct I think, but I didn’t see it myself.

“Ultimately the referee has made the decision. A decision went against us in the first half when we were through on goal and he (the referee) pulled play back.

“Things like that can affect the game – I’m not saying our performance was good enough to merit a win but if we get the first goal the game could be different.

“It’s easy to say ‘these things happen’ but decisions can make a difference.

“Ultimately sometimes they have to accountable for mistakes as well.”

