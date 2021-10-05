Huntly’s Angus Grant thanks fundraisers helping his bid to recover from injury

Huntly striker Angus Grant says the support he’s received since sustaining a serious knee injury “means the world” to him.

The 23-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament at the end of August in an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Formartine United.

With an NHS waiting time of two years for surgery Huntly have started fundraising with the aim to get Grant a private operation.

The Black and Golds hope to raise £3000 and have already received more than £1200 in donations.

Grant, a coach with the Russell Anderson Foundation, is not only unable to play he’s also currently unable to work as a result of his injury.

He said: “I’m still on crutches just now, day-to-day it’s not ideal for getting about.

“But I’m a lot better than I was, I think the healing process has already started.

“But with the demands of football and also my job coaching it’s never going to be a case of being able to go back without surgery.

“It means the world to me (the fundraising drive).

“It could have been a case of waiting for NHS surgery which is up to two years.

“Emotionally as well as physically the injury put me down because I’m not wanting three years without playing (recovery post-operation takes a year).

“That was the worry, but the club have been brilliant in supporting me through it all and that’s the kind of club they are.

“Allan Hale the manager and Gordon Carter the chairman are people that take care of their players.

“The support of the people that have donated means the world to me.

“It’s helped my mental state as well. It’s a physical injury but it affects you mentally as well.

“Seeing the support I’ve had brings warmth to your heart and I’d like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me so far.”

‘It’s the worst physical pain I’ve felt’

Recalling the evening he sustained his injury, Grant added: “A ball has been played down the left channel and I ran on to it.

“From what I remember I was bit off balance and landed on my right leg when it was straight and put all my body weight through it and collapsed from there.

“After that I was stretchered off and had to wait for the ambulance.

“It’s the worst physical pain I’ve ever felt, that’s for sure.

“It’s hard to explain what it was like. I couldn’t move my leg, I was in shock at the time.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to Huntly’s funding campaign for Grant can do by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/angusgranthfc