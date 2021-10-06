Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Paul Young keen to avoid slip-ups after strong start

By Callum Law
October 6, 2021, 11:45 am
Fraserburgh's Paul Young, right, is aiming for victory against Lossiemouth
Fraserburgh's Paul Young, right, is aiming for victory against Lossiemouth

Paul Young doesn’t want Fraserburgh to let up after an excellent start to their Breedon Highland League campaign.

The Broch take on Lossiemouth at Bellslea having claimed 31 points from a possible 33 thus far this term which has taken them to the top of the table.

But midfielder Young isn’t getting carried away and is focused on trying to maintain their impressive form.

The 29-year-old said: “We’re keeping ourselves level-headed and taking it one game at a time.

“We’ve got a strong squad and we’ve got coaches and a manager that know what they’re doing.

“We’re all hungry for success and winning cups in recent years has only added to that because you always want to win trophies.

“There’s a collective feeling of wanting to win games and do as well as we can for ourselves and the club.

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is hoping they can get a positive result against Fraserburgh.

“Lossiemouth is going to be a really tough game.

“They did well against Brora a couple of weeks ago and by all accounts they’re playing some decent stuff this season.

“We want to continue winning games and hopefully that breeds confidence for the remainder of the season.”

Lossie taking heart

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth are in action for the first time in a fortnight.

The Coasters last outing was a penalty shoot-out defeat to Brora Rangers following a 2-2 draw in the North of Scotland Cup.

Manager Joe Russell added: “We can take heart from that and the way we played. We got a draw and I was delighted with some of the football we played.

“It’s going to be tough and it’s no fluke that Fraserburgh are top of the league.

“It hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for us in the last few years.

“But hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves and get something out of the game if we play well.”

Team news from around the league

Elsewhere, Huntly are without nine players for Nairn County’s visit to Christie Park.

Angus Grant, Colin Charlesworth, Stuart Taylor, Liam MacDonald and Bradley Manson are injured.

Daniel Critchard has been loaned to Dyce for a month, Chris Hay is offshore and Aberdeen loanees Tom Ritchie and Jack MacIver will be playing for the Dons’ B side in the SPFL Trust trophy.

Clachnacuddin are missing Michael McRobert for their trip to North Lodge Park to face Formartine United, who have Daniel Park suspended.

James Brownie, Scott Hendry, Liam Duncan, Connor Grant and Stewart Hutcheon are still missing for Keith, who face Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]