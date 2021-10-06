Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brora Rangers secure 4-1 derby triumph over Wick Academy thanks to Matthew Wright hat-trick

By Andy Skinner
October 6, 2021, 9:53 pm
Matthew Wright was on target for Brora Rangers.
Matthew Wright’s hat-trick helped Brora Rangers record a 4-1 derby triumph over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Craig Campbell’s Cattachs, following Saturday’s North of Scotland Cup final loss to Rothes.

Craig Campbell.

The Scorries came within inches of an opener on 17 minutes when Sean Campbell’s flick on teed up Anderson, whose volleyed effort clipped the outside of Malin’s post.

It proved Campbell’s final action as he injured himself in the process, with his replacement Jack Henry sidefooting an effort wide five minutes later after being set up by David Allan.

Brora took the lead on 23 minutes however, with Wright sending a looping header over the outstretched Williamson after meeting Gregor MacDonald’s delivery.

The Cattachs could have doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, however MacRae nodded inches past the post from Wright’s cross.

Wick levelled in spectacular style on 34 minutes though, when skipper Jack Halliday’s free-kick landing with Anderson, who swept a sweet strike into Malin’s bottom left corner on the half volley.

The visitors regained their lead four minutes later however, with Wright again on hand to finish after being set up by Max Ewan’s delivery from the left.

Halliday sent a long-range effort just wide on the stroke of half-time as Wick pushed for a leveller, while Henry sent a free header over from player-manager Gary Manson’s corner early in the second half.

Wright was denied his hat-trick on 51 minutes when his strike spun towards goal despite Williamson saving it, however Ross Allan’s sublime goal-line clearance thwarted him.

The on-loan Ross County forward did complete his treble on 68 minutes though, when he was on hand to tap home from close-range after Ewan’s low strike was blocked by Halliday.

There was still time for substitute Harry Hennem to add a fourth with an excellent low strike from the edge of the box.

