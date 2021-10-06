Brora Rangers secure 4-1 derby triumph over Wick Academy thanks to Matthew Wright hat-trick

Matthew Wright’s hat-trick helped Brora Rangers record a 4-1 derby triumph over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Craig Campbell’s Cattachs, following Saturday’s North of Scotland Cup final loss to Rothes.

The Scorries came within inches of an opener on 17 minutes when Sean Campbell’s flick on teed up Anderson, whose volleyed effort clipped the outside of Malin’s post.

It proved Campbell’s final action as he injured himself in the process, with his replacement Jack Henry sidefooting an effort wide five minutes later after being set up by David Allan.

Brora took the lead on 23 minutes however, with Wright sending a looping header over the outstretched Williamson after meeting Gregor MacDonald’s delivery.

The Cattachs could have doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, however MacRae nodded inches past the post from Wright’s cross.

Wick levelled in spectacular style on 34 minutes though, when skipper Jack Halliday’s free-kick landing with Anderson, who swept a sweet strike into Malin’s bottom left corner on the half volley.

The visitors regained their lead four minutes later however, with Wright again on hand to finish after being set up by Max Ewan’s delivery from the left.

Halliday sent a long-range effort just wide on the stroke of half-time as Wick pushed for a leveller, while Henry sent a free header over from player-manager Gary Manson’s corner early in the second half.

Wright was denied his hat-trick on 51 minutes when his strike spun towards goal despite Williamson saving it, however Ross Allan’s sublime goal-line clearance thwarted him.

The on-loan Ross County forward did complete his treble on 68 minutes though, when he was on hand to tap home from close-range after Ewan’s low strike was blocked by Halliday.

There was still time for substitute Harry Hennem to add a fourth with an excellent low strike from the edge of the box.