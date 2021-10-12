Harry Nicolson thriving on first-team football in Highland League with Clach

Harry Nicolson feels his loan spell at Clach is giving him the minutes he needed after a season on the sidelines at Caley Thistle.

Nicolson had initially gone out on loan to Elgin City this season before being recalled, due to a lack of game-time.

He was immediately loaned out to Clach and has started all seven games since his arrival, becoming a mainstay of the defence at Grant Street Park.

Given he has played for two senior clubs this season, Nicolson is likely to remain with the Lilywhites for the remainder of the campaign, despite him being due to return to the Caley Jags in January.

He said: “It was what I was needing, playing games as much as possible. When I went on loan to Elgin, I just wasn’t getting that and Caley Thistle decided to take me back.

“They put me here and I’m guaranteed to get games, which is really good. It’s good to get 90 minutes every week because that’s what I need to improve.

“Last season I was barely playing – I was on the bench all the time. There was no reserves and, although we played a couple of friendlies, it’s not the same.

“I’m enjoying it, even though it’s been hard. I train with Clach once a week and I’m in full-time with Caley Thistle through the week.

“I’m here until January, but I might be here until the end of the season, I’m not too sure. I’ve been on loan at Elgin and I think you’re only allowed to be at three clubs.”

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Harry Nicolson from @ICTFC.

Central defender Nicolson will be with us for the remainder of the season. We would like to thank everyone at @ICTFC for their help in arranging this move.

Welcome to Clach @harrynicolson01 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/mURxnAt09r — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) September 2, 2021

Nicolson is playing alongside two Caley Thistle colleagues at Clach: full-back and namesake Lewis, plus attacking midfielder Robbie Thompson.

He said: “It’s been easy enough to come into the changing room as they’re a good bunch of boys. I’m playing beside Lewis and it’s good, because I know what type of player he is.

“He likes to get forward and sometimes I’m telling him to stay back, just to get him tailed in a bit when we’re leading. But his best asset is going forward and he’ll learn from coming up against some good wingers in this league.

“Robbie is doing well, too. He’s been playing as a number 10. We’re a good footballing team and have been playing some good stuff in the last few weeks.”

Clach’s early season form took them into the top half of the Highland League and they took on Fort William at the weekend.

The young side have drawn praise from manager Jordan MacDonald for the way they have applied themselves this season and Nicolson sees a bright future for them.

He added: “It is a young team and if they can all stay together, it’ll be good for them. There’s older guys that will help them like Marty Callum, Scott Morrison and Ryan Mackintosh.

“We just need to see games out a bit better and be a bit more clinical at the back. The goals we’ve conceded; we’ve not been cut open.”