Highland League: Brora thump Strathspey to record back-to-back wins

Brora Rangers thrashed Strathspey Thistle 8-1 at Dudgeon Park in the Breedon Highland League.

After the disappointment of their North of Scotland Cup final loss to Rothes the Cattachs have now won twice in four days on league business.

An own goal from Ashley Ballam put the Sutherland side ahead before Craig MacKenzie equalised for Strathspey.

But braces from Gregor MacDonald and Matthew Wright, an own goal from Ewan Neil and counters from Mark Nicolson and Colin Williamson did the damage for Brora.

Entertaining first period

It took the home side only three minutes to make the breakthrough with Jordan MacRae’s cross from the right turned into his own net by Ballam.

Shortly after MacRae turned on the edge of the area but his powerful right-footed shot hit the top of the crossbar.

At the other end the Jake Thomson’s neat footwork carved out an opening for Strathspey with home goalkeeper Joe Malin doing well to hold the winger’s strike from 20 yards.

And the visitors equalised in the 11th minute with Cameron Lisle’s long ball releasing Kris Duncan down the left flank and his lay-off was neatly finished into the bottom left corner by MacKenzie.

The equaliser knocked Brora out of their stride for a spell, but they threatened again shortly before the half hour mark.

MacRae released Matthew Wright with a first time pass, but Neil blocked the goal-bound effort.

Bang on the 30-minute mark Brora retook the lead with MacDonald hammering a left-foot shot into the top left corner from 25 yards – goalkeeper Robbie Donaldson had no chance.

Two minutes later it should’ve been 3-1 with MacDonald surging forward from his own half and teeing up MacRae, but Donaldson saved.

From the corner which followed Thistle broke forward with Lisle, who found Duncan inside the box, but the striker was crowded out before getting his shot away.

Shortly before the interval Brora probed again with Donaldson denying Max Ewan in the 41st minute.

But from the corner that followed MacDonald’s delivery was headed home by Nicolson at the front post.

In the final minute of the first half the Cattachs added a fourth with Joe Malin’s long ball forward finding Wright, who lobbed beyond Donaldson.

Slack play from the Grantown Jags straight from the kick-off gave Wright another chance on the left side of the box, but this time Donaldson made a fingertip save.

Brora increase their advantage

Early in the second period Adam Mackinnon’s drive from long range was turned over the crossbar by Donaldson as Brora looked for more goals.

In the 49th minute Duncan fired wide from 20 yards as Strathspey ventured forward in search of a second goal.

On 51 minutes Brora notched their fifth with Ewan’s cross from the left put into his own net by Strathspey defender Neil.

The visitors to their credit kept going and when they did get into the final third caused some problems, however, at times when they were caught in possession in midfield it proved costly.

Brora continued to press in search of more goals, but they were denied by a remarkable double save from Donaldson in the 75th minute.

Alasdair Sutherland’s low drive was kept out by the custodian before he recovered quickly to block Andrew Macrae’s close range effort on the rebound.

From the resultant corner Colin Williamson connected with Dale Gillespie’s corner, but the defender’s header clipped the top of the crossbar on its way over.

MacDonald added a stunning sixth in the 84th minute curling a free-kick from 25 yards into the right corner.

Williamson added further gloss to the scoreline a minute later, bursting through before rounding Donaldson to finish.

In the 86th minute it got worse for Strathspey with Wright adding his second with a lob beyond Donaldson.