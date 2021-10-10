Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clinical Buckie Thistle prove too strong for below-par Inverurie Locos

By Dave Edwards
October 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Buckie celebrate doubling their advantage through Craig Gill's own goal.
Buckie celebrate doubling their advantage through Craig Gill's own goal.

Buckie Thistle ran out 3-0 winners as Inverurie Locos suffered their second league defeat of the season.

A Sam Pugh strike, a Craig Gill own goal and a Sam Urquhart penalty gave the Jags  victory at a rainy Victoria Park.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “This season we’ve not scored too many early goals so it was brilliant to score one so early here.

“With the pace and quality we’ve got we can open teams up and, to be honest, we could have probably scored a few more.

“There’s no doubt Locos are a very good team but the only time we felt threatened came from our own mistakes.”

The home side took the lead through Sam Pugh’s early goal. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Inverurie were without three quality midfielders with Neil McLean and Sam Burnett on the injury list and Ross Still suspended.

Buckie caught Locos cold when the home side opened the scoring within 90 seconds.

Inverurie failed to clear a corner kick and when the ball broke to Pugh 12 yards out the big defensive midfielder drove it low past Andy Reid in the visitors’ goal.

Buckie went 2-0 up in the 25th minute when Marcus Goodall’s low drive was blocked by keeper Reid and when the ball spun loose Craig Gill could only turn it into his own net in attempting to clear the danger.

Locos could have pulled one back shortly after but the ball got stuck between Kieran Shanks’ feet near the goal-line and the chance was gone.

Just before the break Neil Gauld saw his 15-yard snap-shot creep dangerously past the upright as the visitors looked to open their account before the turnaround.

There was no sign of Locos’ marksman Gauld at the start of the second half, his place going to former Clyde midfielder Lloyd Robertson.

Shanks fired high over 13 minutes into the second period as the visitors went in search of a goal to bring them back into the game.

Only a brilliant save by Locos keeper Reid in the 71st minute denied Goodall a goal from a superb diving header as the Jags looked to put the game to bed.

Buckie’s Sam Pugh (No 15) is mobbed by his teammates after breaking the deadlock.

Buckie were awarded a penalty kick in the 75th minute when substitute Kyle Macleod was brought down in the box by Mark Souter and Urquhart made no mistake from 12 yards.

Disappointed Locos manager Richard Hastings said: “The game hadn’t even settled down when we lost the opening goal which was basically a gift on our part.

“If I’m being honest their second goal was a gift as well.

“After that I don’t think there was that much in it but we just weren’t able to reach the heights, neither individually nor collectively.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]