Lossiemouth hit by late Formartine goal; Nairn and Wick draw; Forres Mechanics pay the penalty

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell said their 2-2 Breedon Highland League draw with Formartine United felt like a defeat.

The Coasters led twice at Grant Park, but were pegged back by the Pitmedden side.

Russell said: “Overall it felt like a defeat because we were 2-1 up.

“On reflection Formartine merited a point and they may be disappointed not to win the game.

“A draw may have been a fair result, but losing quite a cheap goal late on meant it felt like two points dropped.

“It’s disappointing but we got something out of the game so it’s not too bad.

“It’s a pleasing performance, we battled right to the end, but it is tough to take when you lose a second goal late on.”

Lossie took an early lead with Brodie Allen finding the net after three minutes.

Formartine responded quickly with Kevin Hanratty’s counter levelling proceedings just before the quarter hour mark.

Midway through the second period Ross Elliott put the hosts ahead again, but Scott Lisle’s 89th minute strike earned United a point.

Formartine manager Paul Lawson said: “The result is disappointing, we did create enough chances to win the game and over the piece we’re disappointed with the return.

“We’ve got another game on Wednesday (away to Strathspey) and we need to pick ourselves up.

“We need to get back to winning ways. The performance wasn’t too bad and we created enough chances, but we have to be ruthless in both boxes and we weren’t.”

Points shared at Station Park

Nairn County and Wick Academy shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Station Park.

Ciaran Young put the Wee County in front with a finish from Adam Porritt’s free-kick on nine minutes.

But the Scorries rallied with Steven Anderson drawing them level early in the second period.

However, Young netted again with a finish from 16 yards for Ronnie Sharp’s side.

But Wick earned a point courtesy of Gordon MacNab’s finish from the edge of the area on 71 minutes.

Academy manager Gary Manson said: “In terms of chances both sides had I’d say a draw was a fair result.

“There’s positives for us to take from it. We scored two really good goals and created some good goals.

“The problem for a few weeks has been that we’re conceding too many goals and if you do that you’re not going to win many games.

“It’s something we need to stamp out soon if we’re going to win games, it’s been the story of our season.”

Vale claim point after late penalty drama

Deveronvale had to rely on a last gasp spot kick to earn a point in their Highland League encounter against Forres Mechanics.

Hosts Forres took the lead after 28 minutes when poor defending allowed Owen Loveland to head home from six yards.

Vale levelled after 54 minutes thanks to a fine finish from Matt Jamieson after skipping past the challenge of three home defenders.

Vale had two efforts cleared of the line as Matthew Wallace and Innes McKay were denied but they were hit with a sucker punch as Paul Brindle capitalised on slack marking to fire beyond Sean McIntosh from just inside the penalty area with five minutes remaining.

The visitors threw McKay upfront and the decision paid dividends as he was upended in the box by Stuart Knight with a minute remaining which allowed substitute Robert Scott to fire the penalty low beyond the keeper.

90’ | The full-time whistle sounds. A last gasp penalty from Robert Scott grabs a point for the Vale! [2-2] | 🔴⚪️ | #valeawayday pic.twitter.com/3mFAU1k1WW — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) October 9, 2021

Deveronvale assistant manager Michael Morrison said: “To go in at full time with the score at 2-2 seems like a bit of a defeat to be honest.

“Credit to the boys, when you a lose a goal late in the game you can sometimes see the heads drop but they continued to do all the good things they had done and got a reward.

“It looked like nothing was going our way but we are disappointed with the goals we conceded. If we continue to lose goals like that we are going to have to work even harder to get points.”

Forres manager Charlie Rowley said: “I have had a right go at the players as it just isn’t good enough but Vale probably deserved something from the game after controlling the second half.

“We probably got ourselves in a position we didn’t deserve to be in with five minutes remaining.

“Regardless of how we played, we should still have been more than able to see the final minutes through to get the three points.”