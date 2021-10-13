Swift second half double puts Formartine United on course for three-goal win at Strathspey Thistle

Formartine United kept firmly in touch with the top six in the Highland League thanks to a 3-0 victory at Strathspey Thistle.

Early second half goals from Stuart Smith and Kieran Lawrence cancelled out the fine efforts from Thistle in the first 45 minutes.

Jonathan Smith crashed home a late third to add further shine to the scoreline.

The result means seventh-placed United are tucked two points behind Brora, while Strathspey stay 16th.

Both managers made changes

Jags manager Charlie Brown was seeking a reaction from his players on the back of their crushing 8-1 defeat at champions Brora Rangers.

He hinted and mixing up his starting 11 and did so, with the promotion of Kane Davies, Stephen Rennie and James Fraser.

Visiting boss Paul Lawson made four changes from the weekend’s 2-2 draw at Lossiemouth, as Lawrence, Andrew Greig, Jonathan Smith and Cole Anderson began.

The Jags were on the front foot early on and Kieran Chalmers drew a save from Ewan MacDonald with a stinging shot.

Formartine were soon a threat though and Greig flashed a drive into the side-netting then his teasing cross was cut-out with Scott Lisle poised to strike.

Thomson teaser close call for Jags

Strathspey almost made the breakthrough on the half hour mark when Jake Thomson sent a superb angled dipping long-range effort on target, with MacDonald tipping it over the top.

A fine Robert Donaldson stop from Lisle was followed by a curler with too much height from Anderson as United sought a breakthrough just before the interval.

Formartine double sinks Strathspey

They killed it off, however, early in the second period was Smith slid in to convert a Greig delivery and Lawrence added another two minutes later with the hosts still recovering and regrouping at the back.

Substitute Kevin Hanratty was unlucky not to make it three, but his low drive was pushed wide by Donaldson.

GOAL 0-3 Jonathan Smith 88 mins pic.twitter.com/JWekpLxilK — Formartine United FC (@FormartineUtd) October 13, 2021

After a surge of Jags attacks, Jonathan Smith rounded it off with a low lethal finish on 88 minutes.

This weekend, the Jags welcome Nairn County to Seafield Park, with the chance to overtake them with a victory.

Formartine, meanwhile, are at home to Turriff United, as they seek to keep the chasing pack well within sight.