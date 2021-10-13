Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Swift second half double puts Formartine United on course for three-goal win at Strathspey Thistle

By Paul Chalk
October 13, 2021, 9:50 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 9:51 pm
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson.
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson.

Formartine United kept firmly in touch with the top six in the Highland League thanks to a 3-0 victory at Strathspey Thistle.

Early second half goals from Stuart Smith and Kieran Lawrence cancelled out the fine efforts from Thistle in the first 45 minutes.

Jonathan Smith crashed home a late third to add further shine to the scoreline.

The result means seventh-placed United are tucked two points behind Brora, while Strathspey stay 16th.

Both managers made changes

Jags manager Charlie Brown was seeking a reaction from his players on the back of their crushing 8-1 defeat at champions Brora Rangers.

He hinted and mixing up his starting 11 and did so, with the promotion of Kane Davies, Stephen Rennie and James Fraser.

Visiting boss Paul Lawson made four changes from the weekend’s 2-2 draw at Lossiemouth, as Lawrence, Andrew Greig, Jonathan Smith and Cole Anderson began.

The Jags were on the front foot early on and Kieran Chalmers drew a save from Ewan MacDonald with a stinging shot.

Formartine were soon a threat though and Greig flashed a drive into the side-netting then his teasing cross was cut-out with Scott Lisle poised to strike.

Thomson teaser close call for Jags

Strathspey almost made the breakthrough on the half hour mark when Jake Thomson sent a superb angled dipping long-range effort on target, with MacDonald tipping it over the top.

A fine Robert Donaldson stop from Lisle was followed by a curler with too much height from Anderson as United sought a breakthrough just before the interval.

Formartine double sinks Strathspey

They killed it off, however, early in the second period was Smith slid in to convert a Greig delivery and Lawrence added another two minutes later with the hosts still recovering and regrouping at the back.

Substitute Kevin Hanratty was unlucky not to make it three, but his low drive was pushed wide by Donaldson.

After a surge of Jags attacks, Jonathan Smith rounded it off with a low lethal finish on 88 minutes.

This weekend, the Jags welcome Nairn County to Seafield Park, with the chance to overtake them with a victory.

Formartine, meanwhile, are at home to Turriff United, as they seek to keep the chasing pack well within sight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal