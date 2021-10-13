Highland League: Rothes look to extend unbeaten streak against Brora

Jack Brown knows Brora Rangers will be eager to burst Rothes’ bubble – but hopes the Speysiders can extend their impressive unbeaten run.

The Moray side haven’t lost in 16 games prior to their Breedon Highland League clash with the Cattachs at Dudgeon Park.

Having defeated Brora 2-1 in the North of Scotland Cup final 11 days ago Brown knows the Sutherland side will want revenge.

The 20-year-old midfielder said: “Everyone knows the quality that Brora possess. They’re a great team and they’ve shown that over the years.

“We beat them in the final, but it could have gone either way really. Brora were better in the first half and we were better in the second half.

“We know how good they are, but we have to think about what we can do to take the game to them.

“Brora will be up for it – as any team would be after losing a final – but we’ll try to focus on what we can do.

“We go into every game with confidence right now because we’re playing well and getting results.

“We maybe haven’t scored as many goals as some teams and we would like to score more goals.

“But we feel can keep improving, we’ve been on a good run, but we don’t think about that too much.

“We try to win in every game and take it one game at a time and that’s served us well.”

Brora up for Rothes rematch

Since that final defeat Brora have beaten Wick Academy and Strathspey Thistle on league business.

As they prepare to meet Rothes again midfielder Gregor MacDonald says the Cattachs are motivated by their North of Scotland Cup final disappointment.

The 20-year-old added: “We needed a good response in the league and to pick up three points every week.

“We’ve done that in the first couple of games (since the final) and hopefully with the games in hand we can start clawing points back on other teams.

“It’s a very big game for us against Rothes and the boys know that.

“We want to get one back on them from the cup final and hopefully we can do that.

“When the cup final is only a week or so ago it’s natural motivation really that you want to put that right and we go into with confidence.”

MacDonald aiming for more screamers

MacDonald had a starring role in Brora’s 8-1 win against Strathspey on Saturday.

He netted two stunning goals – a first half screamer into the top left corner from 25 yards and a second half free-kick into the opposite corner from similar range.

MacDonald is confident having a go from long range and is hopeful of netting more goals.

He said: “It was good to get a couple of goals on Saturday. I don’t think they were flukes either.

“I back myself from that kind of range to hit the target.

“If you don’t back yourself then you won’t score.

“I’m told to try to create things for the team so if I get the ball at my feet and it’s one I’ll have a go.”