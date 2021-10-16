Lossiemouth want to continue good Grant Park form as Fort William visit

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell wants to make Grant Park a fortress.

The Coasters face Fort William having lost only one Breedon Highland League fixture at the venue so far this term.

Boss Russell said: “We had a good result against Formartine last weekend (2-2 draw) and we’ve been difficult to beat at Grant Park this season.

“In the league Clach are the only side to have beaten us at home.

“I want us to turn Grant Park into a bit of a fortress and make it hard for teams at home.

“Then hopefully from that we can pick up points on the road, but we’ll start off with trying to keep things tight at home.”

Lossiemouth’s opponents Fort William have yet to win this season and were beaten 9-1 by Buckie Thistle on Wednesday.

But Russell added: “We don’t take them lightly, they’ve got some different threats this season.

“We need to keep our wits about us and not be complacent. They’ve scored three goals against Inverurie, Nairn, Strathspey and Clach which shows they have the capacity to hurt teams.”

Taylor: Time to get first victory

Meanwhile, Fort William’s Aidan Taylor is determined to get their first win of the season.

The Lochaber side are still looking for a new manager with Calum Maclean and Tommy Lee Taylor in interim charge.

Midfielder Taylor, 21, said: “Every time we play Lossie we always look to go and win, it’s a winnable fixture.

“We’ve not had a good run recently, but there’s belief in the team that we can go out and get a good result.

“I think confidence has taken a knock, it’s been hard with chopping and changing with players, losing our manager it’s meant we’ve not had much consistency.

“But hopefully that will change and we’ll start getting the results.

“There are winnable games there and we’ve got the players to go and do it, it’s just a case of performing on the day.

“We’re all hopeful the first win will come. We keep saying ‘this is the day’ and it hasn’t come yet, but I’m sure it will happen soon.”

Clach hope to cause big hitters problems

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald hopes now is the time they can take points off one of the Highland League’s top six.

The Lilywhites take on Brora Rangers at Grant Street Park with MacDonald encouraged by displays in defeat to Rothes and Fraserburgh in recent weeks.

He said: “We’ve done really well in games against some of the sides at the top although the results might suggest differently.

“We would like to think we can take something against the likes of Brora, but we know how difficult it’s going to be.

“We’re creating plenty of chances, but we need to take more of them.”

Brora come into the game buoyed by a midweek win over Rothes, however the Cattachs are likely to be without striker James Wallace for the forseeable future.

Manager Craig Campbell said: “We have got to go into it with confidence now. We are playing pretty good football, and we are scoring goals as well.

“Unfortunately James Wallace is probably going to be a long-term injury with his knee. We will get that looked at.

“We sent him for a scan last week and it came back showing a slight tear in his cruciate, although it’s not a rupture.

“We will hopefully get some orthopaedic advice on that and see where we go from there.”

Strathspey and Nairn team news

Strathspey Thistle are without Chris Innes, while captain James McShane is a doubt with a dead leg, for the clash with Nairn County at Seafield.

The visitors hope to welcome back Liam Shewan, Ben Williamson and Tom MacLennan from injury.