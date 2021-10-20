Huntly legend Martin Stewart hoping current side can take Scottish Cup scalp

When Martin Stewart played for Huntly taking the scalp of Scottish League clubs in the Scottish Cup became the norm.

Now the Christie Park legend hopes the current Black and Golds squad can make their own cup history.

Allan Hale’s side take on League Two outfit Stenhousemuir at Ochilview on Saturday.

Between 1991 and 2005 striker Stewart notched 308 goals for Huntly and helped them cause multiple upsets against Scottish League sides.

Dumbarton (1991), Stranraer (1992), Queen of the South (1993), Albion Rovers (1993) and Peterhead (2004) were all defeated.

Glamour ties against Airdrieonians, Hearts and Dundee United followed, but, since Stewart stopped playing in 2005, only once have the Black and Golds beaten a team from a higher level – East Stirlingshire in 2015.

He said: “I think it was taken for granted when we were winning regularly, but I think you realise now how difficult it was.

“That was an exceptional time for Huntly and maybe part of the problem is that every Huntly team is compared to that team.

“People are probably sick of hearing about Huntly in the 90s, but you can’t change it.

“It’s like Aberdeen with the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

“But it depends what the players think, because sometimes you’ve got to make your own history.

“They might think: ‘I’m sick of hearing about the history – let’s do something for ourselves and be remembered as the team that beat Stenhousemuir to get into the third round.’

“You always need a bit of luck and you never know what could happen.”

Experience made the difference

The 1990s were Huntly’s golden era as they claimed five successive Highland League titles between 1994 and 1998.

Reflecting on that period, Stewart believes the experience within the squad was key when it came to Scottish Cup clashes.

He added: “It was always a huge incentive to beat a league team and what helped in that era was that we had players who had been professionals like Doug Rougvie and John Gardiner.

“Even when we played Dundee United, we fancied our chances. When you’re winning things, you’re confident you can beat anybody.

“This weekend Huntly will need everything to go for them.

“But back in our time when we were playing Second Division sides, we never thought they were better than us.

“Experienced players who have been there and done it certainly helped us and helped me.”