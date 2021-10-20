Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rothes will be well prepared as they aim for Scottish Cup third round

By Callum Law
October 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Rothes manager Ross Jack wants to guide the club into the third round of the Scottish Cup for the first time
Rothes manager Ross Jack wants to guide the club into the third round of the Scottish Cup for the first time

Rothes will travel on Friday evening ahead of their Scottish Cup tie with Dalbeattie Star as they aim to reach the third round for the first time.

The Speysiders, who have never been beyond round two of the tournament, face Lowland League side Star at Islecroft Stadium on Saturday.

To give Ross Jack’s side the best chance of making history, the Mackessack Park club has shelled out to allow the squad and management to stay overnight in the central belt on Friday, rather than make the 257-mile trip on Saturday.

Boss Jack said: “It’s a huge commitment from the club to allow us to do this and it makes a big difference.

“It’s much appreciated by the players and management, hopefully we can reward the club for the undertaking.

“It would be a piece of history for the club (to make the third round).

“But I think it’s the same for Dalbeattie trying to get to the next round for the first time as well.

“It’s got the makings of a very good tie. We’ve done our homework and they’re a very tough side to play.

“It would be fantastic for the club to be in the third round.

“The people at the club deserve the chance to see the club in the third round.

“But there’s a lot of work to be done before we can think about that.

“Dalbeattie Star will be thinking exactly the same and will see this is as a great opportunity as well.”

