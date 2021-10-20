Rothes will be well prepared as they aim for Scottish Cup third round

Rothes will travel on Friday evening ahead of their Scottish Cup tie with Dalbeattie Star as they aim to reach the third round for the first time.

The Speysiders, who have never been beyond round two of the tournament, face Lowland League side Star at Islecroft Stadium on Saturday.

To give Ross Jack’s side the best chance of making history, the Mackessack Park club has shelled out to allow the squad and management to stay overnight in the central belt on Friday, rather than make the 257-mile trip on Saturday.

Boss Jack said: “It’s a huge commitment from the club to allow us to do this and it makes a big difference.

“It’s much appreciated by the players and management, hopefully we can reward the club for the undertaking.

“It would be a piece of history for the club (to make the third round).

“But I think it’s the same for Dalbeattie trying to get to the next round for the first time as well.

“It’s got the makings of a very good tie. We’ve done our homework and they’re a very tough side to play.

“It would be fantastic for the club to be in the third round.

“The people at the club deserve the chance to see the club in the third round.

“But there’s a lot of work to be done before we can think about that.

“Dalbeattie Star will be thinking exactly the same and will see this is as a great opportunity as well.”