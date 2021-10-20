Formartine’s Johnny Crawford hoping lightning strikes twice against Forfar

Johnny Crawford is hoping history will repeat itself when Formartine United face Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

The Loons are the visitors to North Lodge Park in Saturday’s second round tie four years on from being beaten by the Pitmedden outfit in the competition.

On that occasion defender Crawford was the unlikely hero for Formartine, popping up with the only goal of the third round tie.

The 31-year-old said: “Liam Burnett had a shot from the edge of the box and it stopped about a yard out and I managed to poke it home.

“It wasn’t a special goal, it was a one-yard screamer, as most of my goals are.

“But it was good to score the winner in the Scottish Cup and get the club a very good result.

“That was a good day for the club, we had nothing to fear playing League One or Two sides and we always fancied our chances.

“We’re definitely hoping history can repeat itself – everyone wants a run in the Scottish Cup.”

United defending home record

Formartine are also defending a proud Scottish Cup record against sides from a higher level when they meet Forfar this weekend.

Since making their debut in the tournament in 2012, United have never been beaten at home by a League One or League Two team.

Crawford arrived at North Lodge Park in 2015 and has been part of sides that have taken the scalps of Clyde (2015) and Annan Athletic (2016 and 2021) at home, as well as Forfar in 2017.

The former Montrose, Peterhead and Aberdeen man added: “In my time at Formartine, we haven’t been beaten by a League One or Two side in the Scottish Cup.

“That’s quite a good record and we’ve had a few good runs in the Scottish Cup.

“This season we’ve been a bit inconsistent at times in the league, so hopefully we perform on the day against Forfar.”

Hopes of glamour tie

The dream for Breedon Highland League clubs in the Scottish Cup is to progress through the rounds and secure a tie with one of the country’s top clubs.

Formartine managed it last season when they played Motherwell.

The only disappointment for Crawford was that the game had to be played behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

He said: “It’s good for the fans and good for the club.

“You want to get to get to the fourth round and then you’ve got the chance of getting a Celtic, Rangers or Aberdeen.

“Last season we managed to get Motherwell, it was just a shame we couldn’t have fans there.

“That was the first time the club has played a Premiership team at home and it was a shame the fans weren’t there.

“Hopefully this season we can do something similar and the fans can be there.”