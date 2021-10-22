Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenn Murison wants to help Huntly take Stenny scalp after injury and illness battles

By Callum Law
October 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Huntly's Glenn Murison is relishing their Scottish Cup clash with Stenhousemuir after overcoming injury and illness
Huntly's Glenn Murison is relishing their Scottish Cup clash with Stenhousemuir after overcoming injury and illness

Glenn Murison has shaken off injury and illness already this season and is hoping Huntly can do the same to Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

The Black and Golds make the trip to Ochilview for the second round tie against the side sitting eighth in League Two.

For midfielder Murison being involved is a positive after overcoming a knee problem and Covid-19 already this term.

The 23-year said: “It was frustrating for me in pre-season because I’d a niggly knee injury that I couldn’t shake off which was really bothering me.

“I was trying to do the same things without letting it bother me, but it was bothering me and I had to miss part of pre-season.

“Then I had Covid and missed more of pre-season isolating so I was a bit behind.

“I don’t like missing sessions and missing pre-season because that is what sets you up for the season and it’s hard trying to play catch-up.

Glenn Murison, left, scoring for Huntly in last season’s Scottish Cup win over Cumbernauld Colts

“After having Covid that bothered me because I was working and feeling exhausted and I didn’t feel like I could put in what was required to get me to where I needed to be.

“At the start of the season I couldn’t get to the level I wanted to. I expect a lot of myself and I’m always critical and looking for things to improve on.

“I physically couldn’t meet the standards I wanted to.

“I took a couple of weeks off (last month) and did my own thing going for a run or going to the gym.

“Over those couple of weeks I felt better and since then I’ve felt brand new again.

“It’s been a weird start to the season but I’m glad to shake it off.”

Looking for a scalp

During the 1990s defeating sides from a higher level was a common occurrence for Huntly.

But the Christie Park outfit have only managed it twice in the 21st century and Murison wants to change that.

He added: “There are Highland League teams who have always given League Two sides a run for their money and got results against them and we want to be one.

“I don’t see why we can’t go down there and do something.

“A win against Stenhousemuir could really help us kick on as team.

“We’re looking to get that big result and if we can get it would give us a lot of confidence.”

Cattachs keen to make home advantage count

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers tackle League Two side Albion Rovers at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs have enjoyed some fruitful Scottish Cup campaigns in recent times and took the scalp of Hearts last season.

Manager Craig Campbell said: “We want to show we can compete. It’s always good to go up against teams from the league above you and test yourself against them.

“Most of the boys have played at that level during their career.

Brora Ranger’s manager Craig Campbell is hoping they can defeat Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup

“We know what to expect and have done our homework on Albion Rovers.

“It will be a tough physical game, but we go into it with confidence.

“Being at home is quite a good advantage to have.

“They won’t enjoy the travelling, it’s a bit of a journey for them and hopefully we can use that to our advantage.”

Same pressure on Brechin

Brechin City are at home to East of Scotland First Division Conference A leaders Haddington Athletic.

Although the Hedgemen’s aim for the season is to win promotion back to the SPFL, boss Andy Kirk insists there’s no less pressure on them in this fixture.

He added: “The priority is to win games of football whether it’s in the league or the cup.

“That’s the mentality we need to have. We all know where the club has been in the last couple of years, it’s important we have that mindset.”

