Alan Redford and Banks o’ Dee set sights on Scottish Cup third round

New signing Alan Redford wants Banks o’ Dee Scottish Cup journey to continue into the third round and beyond.

The Aberdeen Junior outfit host Breedon Highland League side Nairn County at Spain Park in the second round.

Former Cove Rangers and Huntly defender Redford joined Dee this week and is optimistic about their cup chances.

The 41-year-old said: “It’s a big game for the club. I really think with the squad at Banks o’ Dee we can have a run in the Scottish Cup.

“We maybe start as underdogs but with the players at the club this is definitely a winnable game.”

Redford has been out of football since leaving Cove in the summer of 2020.

He added: “I think I can contribute something, if I didn’t think I could contribute anything I wouldn’t put the club or myself in that position.

“It will be a challenge to play because they’ve got good players all over the pitch.

“But hopefully with me experience I can contribute.”

As well as adding Redford Banks o’ Dee have also recruited defender Darryn Kelly from Formartine United.

Sharp looks for top form from Nairn

Meanwhile, Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp says they will have to be at their best to progress to round three.

The Wee County are 13th in the Highland League and are set to be without Scott Davidson, Liam Shewan Cohen Ramsay, Kenny McKenzie, Callum Maclean, Fraser Dingwall and Calum Howarth due to injury.

Boss Sharp said: “It will be a very tough game, they have a good record in the competition and a good record against Highland League teams.

“We’ll have to be at the top of our game, avoid making silly mistakes and work as hard as we can.

“It’s the chance to get to the third round which is great.

“Last season we played Montrose and it would be great to get through again.”

Elsewhere, Rothes look to reach the third round for the first time in their history against Dalbeattie Star at Islecroft Stadium.

Greg Morrison, Paul MacLeod, Sean Linden, Craig Cormack, Allen MacKenzie and Fraer Robertson are all missing for the Speysiders.