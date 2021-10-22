Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Redford and Banks o’ Dee set sights on Scottish Cup third round

By Callum Law
October 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Alan Redford is hoping to help Banks o' Dee into round three of the Scottish Cup
New signing Alan Redford wants Banks o’ Dee Scottish Cup journey to continue into the third round and beyond.

The Aberdeen Junior outfit host Breedon Highland League side Nairn County at Spain Park in the second round.

Former Cove Rangers and Huntly defender Redford joined Dee this week and is optimistic about their cup chances.

The 41-year-old said: “It’s a big game for the club. I really think with the squad at Banks o’ Dee we can have a run in the Scottish Cup.

“We maybe start as underdogs but with the players at the club this is definitely a winnable game.”

Redford has been out of football since leaving Cove in the summer of 2020.

He added: “I think I can contribute something, if I didn’t think I could contribute anything I wouldn’t put the club or myself in that position.

“It will be a challenge to play because they’ve got good players all over the pitch.

“But hopefully with me experience I can contribute.”

As well as adding Redford Banks o’ Dee have also recruited defender Darryn Kelly from Formartine United.

Sharp looks for top form from Nairn

Meanwhile, Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp says they will have to be at their best to progress to round three.

The Wee County are 13th in the Highland League and are set to be without Scott Davidson, Liam Shewan Cohen Ramsay, Kenny McKenzie, Callum Maclean, Fraser Dingwall and Calum Howarth due to injury.

Boss Sharp said: “It will be a very tough game, they have a good record in the competition and a good record against Highland League teams.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp

“We’ll have to be at the top of our game, avoid making silly mistakes and work as hard as we can.

“It’s the chance to get to the third round which is great.

“Last season we played Montrose and it would be great to get through again.”

Elsewhere, Rothes look to reach the third round for the first time in their history against Dalbeattie Star at Islecroft Stadium.

Greg Morrison, Paul MacLeod, Sean Linden, Craig Cormack, Allen MacKenzie and Fraer Robertson are all missing for the Speysiders.

