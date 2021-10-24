Scottish Cup: Banks o’ Dee breeze past Nairn County; Rothes hold out for replay

Banks o’ Dee breezed into the third round of the Scottish Cup with a 5-0 victory against Nairn County.

The home side led 3-0 at the break and a quick-fire Lachie Macleod double just before the hour mark ended any hopes of a County comeback.

Dee manager Jamie Watt said: “We were full of confidence coming into the game and thought that we were favourites to progress.

“We’ve been playing well against Highland League teams this year as you can see from our record and playing on our home pitch was obviously going to give us a real advantage.”

Banks o’ Dee were at full strength and could afford to leave experienced former Cove Rangers and Formartine United defender Darryn Kelly on the bench while County had seven players out injured while striker Conor Gethins was among the substitutes.

In the fifth minute Mark Gilmour passed up a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring when, with only County keeper Dylan Maclean to beat, he shot wide of the target from 10 yards.

Nairn’s Adam Porritt saw his superb 25-yard drive cannon back off the crossbar with home keeper Fraser Hobday well beaten.

But in the 15th minute Banks o’ Dee opened the scoring, Lachie Macleod’s deep cross picked out Jamie Buglass and he gave Maclean in the visitors’ goal no chance with a low side-footed shot.

The home side continued to dominate and doubled their advantage in the 24th minute when Kane Winton bulleted a header from a Buglass corner kick high into the roof of the net.

It was 3-0 in 29th minute when Michael Phillipson gave Maclean no chance with a stunning 30-yard strike that whizzed into the top corner.

Shortly after the same player warmed Maclean’s hands with a fierce 20-yarder but this time the County keeper gathered confidently.

At the start of the second half it came as no surprise that Gethins came off the bench to replace Rory Williamson in the visitors’ line-up.

Dee made it 4-0 11 minutes into the second half when Lachie Macleod drilled an 18-yard drive into the bottom corner of the net past Maclean’s outstretched arm and three minutes later Macleod made it 5-0, clipping home a Robert Armstrong cross from six yards to put the home side on easy-street.

Disappointed County assistant-manager Michael Rae said: “There are no excuses. We were missing a few bodies but we just didn’t compete. It is the Scottish Cup and that is the most disappointing thing.

“They were better all over the park, they outwitted us and out battled us and with Michael Phillipson, they had that bit more quality. He’s a fantastic player who deserves to play at a higher level.”

Rothes still in the cup after stalemate

Injury-hit Rothes battled out a goalless draw against Dalbeattie Star to set up a replay at Mackessack Park on Saturday.

Rothes manager Ross Jack was relieved the mammoth 520-mile round trip had not been in vain.

He said: “Obviously I’m delighted that we’re still in the hat for the third round but I am also frustrated as we created the better chances on the day.

“In the first five minutes Gary Kerr raced from the halfway line to go one-on-one with their keeper who saved it, Alan Pollock missed a penalty and Ryan McRitchie had a great effort on the turn which the keeper tipped over the bar.

“Overall I felt that it was a poor Scottish Cup tie on a very soft pitch which cut up badly and it was really blustery.

Although we should have won the game, we could easily have lost it as well with the one clear-cut chance they created when their player fired it over the bar in the first half.

“I thought we controlled the second half but we just couldn’t finish.”

All square at full time. Alan Pollock came closest to scoring as he had a penalty saved. We will now welcome @dalbeattiestar to Mackessack Park next Saturday. 3pm kick off. 🍊🟠⚫️ #MonTheSpeysiders pic.twitter.com/y3xj8cim6I — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) October 23, 2021

Jack issued a rallying call to Rothes fans for Saturday’s replay, when he added: “Our fans are inspirational to the players and if they turn out in force next Saturday they really can help to get us over the line.”

Rothes had the best chance to settle the issue at the first attempt when they were awarded a penalty after Kerr was brought down in the box.

Star keeper Luke Holt pulled off a brilliant save to clutch the ball with both hands and deny Pollock from the spot early in the second half.