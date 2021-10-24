Brora goalkeeper Joe Malin keeps Cattachs’ Scottish Cup hopes alive; Formartine bow out against Forfar

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell says goalkeeper Joe Malin’s late heroics against Albion Rovers came as no surprise after he kept the Cattachs in the Scottish Cup.

Campbell insisted Malin’s last-ditch save from David Wilson is something he is used to seeing from his number one.

The tie at Dudgeon Park ended 0-0 after Malin made a 91st minute save to ensure the match went to a second-round replay against the League Two side at Cliftonhill on Saturday.

Campbell said: “That is what Joe does – he does nothing all game and then he pops up with a great save.

“I was moaning at him a tiny bit as I thought he should have given the ball to Dale (Gillespie) instead of kicking the ball in the air.

“However, Joe’s done it for a long time for us and he got his 150th clean sheet last week, another clean sheet today so I am not surprised by it.”

Brora started off the brightest out of the two sides and could have opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

Gillespie ran inside the penalty area to take a shot, but Cameron Binnie sprang into action and made a good save before his defence cleared.

Seven minutes later, it was the visitor’s turn but Kyle Doherty could only lash his shot which hit the crossbar and went over.

The second half had chances from both ends but nothing could break the stalemate.

Rovers’ Doherty had an early chance to find the net, but his shot was tipped round for a corner which came to nothing.

Wilson thought he had broken the deadlock in the 80th minute for Rovers when he shot from range, but his effort clipped the crossbar.

In the 84th minute, a scuffle broke out between the sides after Brora’s Jordan Macrae was brought down in the middle of the park.

🧤- Following today’s match, captain Joe Malin was presented with a commemorative top to celebrate him reaching 150 clean sheets for the club. A true club legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SZbUObxxHk — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) October 23, 2021

It led to several bookings being handed out by referee Iain Sneddon.

In the dying minutes of the match, Wilson skipped in behind the Brora defence, but Malin stepped up to deny the League Two side the victory.

Campbell said of the replay: “We are still in the cup; we will go down there and give it a go.

“We know what to expect, we have done our homework prior to this game and I’m proud of the boys and looking forward to playing them next week.”

Formartine boss proud despite defeat

Formartine manager Paul Lawson was bitterly disappointed for his players after Forfar took full advantage of a controversial penalty award to knock them out of the Scottish Cup.

United defender Johnny Crawford appeared to fairly put the ball out for a corner as he challenged Scott Shepherd in the 33rd minute.

But referee Calum Scott awarded a penalty, which Forfar striker Shepherd confidently scored.

Lawson said: “I am really disappointed for the boys, but proud of them at the same time because we played really well.

“The first goal is very important in a game like this, especially when we were on top. To concede the penalty, in the manner it was given, was diabolical.

“It’s disappointing. I am gutted for the boys because they put everything into it.

“It’s hard when a decision as blatant as that goes against you. It wasn’t even touch and go. It was a great challenge by Johnny.”

While the award of Shepherd’s penalty was dubious, Lawson admitted Forfar should have been given a second spot-kick early in the second half.

Stefan McCluskey appeared to be clipped by Ewen Macdonald as he knocked the ball past the Formartine keeper, but only a goal-kick was awarded.

Lawson said: “It’s a penalty. They’ll argue that they got one they shouldn’t have and didn’t get one they should have.

“Ultimately the first goal changes a game and at that point it changed the way we were playing.”

After another great match between the two sides, we wish our friends from Forfar all the very best in the Third Round — Formartine United FC (@FormartineUtd) October 23, 2021

Despite not being awarded a second penalty in the 58th minute, it didn’t take long for Forfar to double their advantage and ensure they would progress to the third round of the cup.

McCluskey’s cross was mis-hit by team-mate Paul Crossan in the Formartine penalty area, but Grant Anderson was well placed to drive the ball high into the net.

Forfar had to play the closing 20 minutes with 10 men as Andy Munro was sent off following his second caution, the latter of which was a robust challenge on Graeme Rodger.

Yet the League Two side comfortably saw out the remainder of the game against their Highland League opponents.

Forfar manager Gary Irvine said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game and it proved that, especially in the first half.

“We’ve played better, but that’s credit to Formartine with the intensity they put to us.

“But in the second half we passed the ball better and got the second goal which put us in control.”