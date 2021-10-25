Highland League: Deveronvale hit Lossiemouth for six; Turriff edge Fort William

Deveronvale moved up to eighth position in the Breedon Highland League thanks to a 6-0 home win against Lossiemouth.

Craig Stewart’s side will hope the commanding win gives them a psychological edge this Saturday when the sides meet again at Princess Royal Park on Highland League Cup duty

Stewart said: “The whole performance was very pleasing. I thought we were outstanding from the first minute.

“Two of our goals would have seen people raving if they had been in a Premiership game on television.

“Matty Jamieson was excellent. He took his goals well, our midfield was excellent and the boys kept it solid at the back.”

After much early pressure from the Banffers, they eventually edged in front in 34 minutes with Ross Aitken producing the perfect cut back for Jamieson to rattle in at the back post.

Right on half time it was 2-0 with Dane Ballard tapping in from six yards from another Aitken pass.

The Coasters effectively saw their hopes dashed five minutes from the restart with Grant Noble’s defence-splitting pass allowing Michael Watson to compose himself and place into the corner.

Jamieson added his second in 64 minutes, coming in from the left onto his right foot and finding the back of the net.

Lossie striker Ryan Farquhar was sent off soon after before Vale central defender Innes McKay bundled home an inswinging corner from Kyle Willox after 76 minutes.

Ballard completed the scoring late on by diverting home a shot from substitute Rory Davidson.

Lossie boss Joe Russell said: “It was a very disappointing performance, one of our worst of the season. We’re a Jekyll and Hyde team and need to take it on the chin.

“Vale were far sharper and hungrier, played at a better tempo.

“We started with three up top, hoping to put them under pressure, but had to change formation as Aitken was head and shoulders above the rest.

“We also didn’t take the chances that came our way.”

Turriff United 3-2 Fort William

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson admitted his side made hard work of their 3-2 victory against bottom of the league Fort William.

Luke Kinsella put Turra in front before Fort goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki kept out Matty McDonald’s penalty after 29 minutes.

Fort levelled four minutes into the second half through Connor Moore before McDonald restored Turriff’s advantage.

Jamie Lennox added a third before Moore netted a late consolation.

Turriff finished the game with 10 men with Jordan Cooper seeing red for a second bookable offence with eight minutes remaining and his side 3-1 up.

Donaldson said: “I thought our finishing was poor.

“We had plenty of chances but we weren’t testing their goalkeeper.

“I couldn’t have asked for more from the boys in terms of their build-up play.

“We should have been two or three up at half time as we played very well.

“Fort William were good. They were set up well and dangerous in front of goal.

“We got a man sent off at 3-1 and that gave them some fresh impetus going into the final stages.

“Their second goal came from very poor defending from our point of view.”