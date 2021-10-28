Kris Duncan says are Strathspey keen to prove themselves in Brechin clash

Player-coach Kris Duncan wants Strathspey Thistle to prove themselves against the top sides in the Breedon Highland League.

The Grantown-on-Spey make the trip to Glebe Park this weekend to face fourth-placed Brechin City.

Strathspey are second bottom and have been beaten heavily by Brora Rangers (8-1) and Fraserburgh (7-0) this sseason.

But Duncan is determined that won’t happen against Brechin.

The 31-year-old striker said: “It’s been tough losing heavily, but we’re not the only side to take big scores against some of the top teams.

“It’s a learning curve for us as a team and as a management team.

“Hopefully we can put an end to that because we are good enough to do better against the top teams and we want to show that against Brechin.

“Going forward we’ve got good options and we’ve scored quite a few goals this season.

“We’ve been unlucky with some Covid and injury issues so we’re looking for some consistency.

“Hopefully we find that and if we can shore things up a bit more at the back and continue to be good going forward I think we’ll be all right.”

Striker enjoying new role

Duncan has become player-coach at Seafield Park this season working under manager Charlie Brown.

It’s a role he has enjoyed and believes Strathspey will soon be adding to the nine points amassed in the league campaign so far.

Duncan added: “It’s been good to see both sides of it.

“It’s a new management team and there’s things we’ve still got to learn but I think going forward we will get it right and will do well.

“I’ve seen with the management and coaching side there’s a lot more to it than just turning up and putting your boots on.

“There’s a lot of planning and phone calls to be made, we’re trying to get into a routine and a rhythm and hopefully we find the winning formula.”