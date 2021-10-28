Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kris Duncan says are Strathspey keen to prove themselves in Brechin clash

By Callum Law
October 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Kris Duncan believes Strathspey Thistle can perform well against Brechin City
Player-coach Kris Duncan wants Strathspey Thistle to prove themselves against the top sides in the Breedon Highland League.

The Grantown-on-Spey make the trip to Glebe Park this weekend to face fourth-placed Brechin City.

Strathspey are second bottom and have been beaten heavily by Brora Rangers (8-1) and Fraserburgh (7-0) this sseason.

But Duncan is determined that won’t happen against Brechin.

The 31-year-old striker said: “It’s been tough losing heavily, but we’re not the only side to take big scores against some of the top teams.

“It’s a learning curve for us as a team and as a management team.

“Hopefully we can put an end to that because we are good enough to do better against the top teams and we want to show that against Brechin.

“Going forward we’ve got good options and we’ve scored quite a few goals this season.

“We’ve been unlucky with some Covid and injury issues so we’re looking for some consistency.

“Hopefully we find that and if we can shore things up a bit more at the back and continue to be good going forward I think we’ll be all right.”

Striker enjoying new role

Duncan has become player-coach at Seafield Park this season working under manager Charlie Brown.

It’s a role he has enjoyed and believes Strathspey will soon be adding to the nine points amassed in the league campaign so far.

Duncan added: “It’s been good to see both sides of it.

“It’s a new management team and there’s things we’ve still got to learn but I think going forward we will get it right and will do well.

“I’ve seen with the management and coaching side there’s a lot more to it than just turning up and putting your boots on.

“There’s a lot of planning and phone calls to be made, we’re trying to get into a routine and a rhythm and hopefully we find the winning formula.”

