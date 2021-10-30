Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Morrison says Buckie can’t afford more slip ups ahead of Wick clash

By Callum Law
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Sam Morrison has been disappointed with the points Bucke have dropped this season
Sam Morrison reckons Buckie Thistle can’t afford many more slip-ups if they want to challenge for the Breedon Highland League title.

The Jags face Wick Academy at Victoria Park sitting 12 points behind leaders Fraserburgh having played a game less.

Defeats to Rothes, Brora Rangers and Brechin City spoiled Buckie’s good early season form.

But they have won their last four league fixtures and defender Morrison is focused on keeping that going.

The 23-year-old said: “The way the table is at the moment we can’t really afford to slip up if we want to be up there.

“We’ve played all the top six sides already and hopefully we can put together a winning run over the next few weeks.

“There’s never easy games in the Highland League and there’s always twists and turns.

“We just need to about our business in the correct manner and see where it takes us.

“We started the season well and the fixtures were maybe kind to us because we had games we felt were winnable early on.

Sam Morrison, left, in action for Buckie Thistle

“But we’ve dropped points at Rothes, Brora and Brechin. They’re all teams around us that we wanted to be taking points from.

“It was also a sore one drawing with Fraserburgh when they equalised late on.

“We back ourselves against anyone in the league.

“We know what we’re capable of and we haven’t quite got the results we feel we’re capable of.

“The manager has said it’s the best squad he’s ever had at Buckie with a lot of good young players mixed with good experienced players.

“The points we’ve dropped have been frustrating, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Scorries looking for change in fortunes

Wick Academy are sitting 15th in the Highland League table having won only once this season.

The Scorries have drawn seven times in 13 league outings and midfielder Gordon MacNab believes they have performed better than results would suggest,

The 27-year-old believes it’s only a matter of time before things improve for Caithness outfit.

MacNab added: “It’s been frustrating so far this season, but we’ll keep pulling together as a team because one day it will click for us.

“Hopefully it happens in this game or sooner rather than later.

“It’s hard to explain why we haven’t had better results because we’ve been playing really good football at times.

Wick’s Gordon MacNab is hoping their clash with Buckie can lead to an upturn in form

“Although in some games we’ve played well for a half and not so good in the other half, but the majority of the time we’ve played well and it’s been a few errors that have cost us.

“Hopefully we can fix them sooner rather than later.

“I think we’ve played better than results suggest and we should have more points on the board.

“But things haven’t gone our way and we haven’t had the luck, but we need to keep working to change that.

“We’ve got a good squad and a good manager and we’ve let the manager down with the results we’ve got.

“We’re capable of beating any team in the Highland League on our day.”

Team news from around the Highland League

Elsewhere Nairn County and Clachnacuddin meet in a local derby at Station Park.

The home side are without Scott Davidson, Liam Shewan, Cohen Ramsay, Callum Maclean, Fraser Dingwall, Calum Howarth and John Treasurer, but Kenny McKenzie is set to return.

For the Lilywhite Ross Logan is the only absentee.

Brechin City have a full squad available for Strathspey Thistle’s visit to Glebe Park. The Grantown Jags are missing Chris Innes with Ashley Ballam a doubt due to concussion.

Connor Grant, Scott Henry, Luke Emmett, Tom Andrews, Przemyslaw Nawrocki, James Brownie, Liam Duncan, Rhys Thomas, Craig Reid and Jordan Robertson are absent for Keith’s Kynoch Park clash with Formartine United.

Meanwhile, the Pitmedden outfit will be without Andrew Greig, who is getting married.

