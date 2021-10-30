Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn and Clach play out derby draw at Station Park

By Callum Law
October 30, 2021, 4:54 pm
Glenn Main of Nairn, left, and Clach's Ryan MacKintosh battle for possession
Nairn County and Clachnacuddin couldn’t be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Breedon Highland League encounter at Station Park.

James Anderson put the Lilywhites ahead in a first period they dominated, but County were much improved in the second period and Glenn Main’s equaliser earned them a point.

Lilywhites hit the front

The match started following a minute’s silence for former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager Walter Smith who died during the week.

The Lilywhites took the lead in the ninth minute with the first decent attack of the game.

Robbie Thompson’s neat pass freed Lewis Nicolson on the left flank and his low cross was perfect for Anderson to finish first time from 12 yards for his 17th goal of the season.

Nairn’s first chance of the contest came after quarter of an hour but Dylan MacKenzie couldn’t control Conor Gethins’ cross when well-placed at the back post.

But Clach were inches away from doubling their lead seconds later with Martin MacKinnon’s long goal kick missed by the home defence.

James Anderson celebrates scoring for Clach against Nairn

Lewis Nicolson galloped in behind and lobbed goalkeeper Dylan MacLean, but the effort bounced back off the left post.

It was the visitors who continued to press with Thompson sending two efforts off target, while the surging runs and cross from Nicolson on the left caused Nairn plenty of problems.

County struggled to make any impact in attack in the first period with Martin Callum next to go close for Clach, but his header from Scott Morrison’s corner was wide.

Nairn’s did have a couple of first half efforts with Tom MacLennan’s free-kick and Rory Williamson’s deflected drive easily gathered by goalkeeper MacKinnon.

But County suffered a blow shortly before half-time with Lewis Mitchell having to come off with a suspected shoulder injury, Ben Williamson was the replacement.

Hosts look for response

Nairn started the second period on the front foot with Ryan Fyffe’s powerful header from a corner bringing a great save from MacKinnon.

The home side had the ball in the net after an hour, but Glenn Main – being deployed up front with Gethins – was flagged offside after poking the ball beyond MacKinnon.

Although Nairn were getting forward with more regularity in the second period they struggled to create much in the way of decent chances.

That was until the 69th minute when they equalised with Main planting a header into the top right corner from Tom MacLennan’s free-kick on the right.

After equalising it was Nairn who looked more likely to grab a winner with Gethins stinging the palms of MacKinnon with a long range free-kick.

Clach’s Martin Callum, number 8, tries to capitalise on a set piece against Nairn

Main was next to have a go with a curling effort from the edge of the area which MacKinnon held.

For Clach in the second period there were few chances as they struggled to break down a much more resolute Nairn side.

With eight minutes remaining Adam Porritt again worked MacKinnon with a rasping drive from 20 yards.

That was Nairn’s final chance, while at the other end Clach had a flurry of corners in the dying embers but couldn’t conjure up a goal.

