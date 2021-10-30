Nairn and Clach play out derby draw at Station Park

Nairn County and Clachnacuddin couldn’t be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Breedon Highland League encounter at Station Park.

James Anderson put the Lilywhites ahead in a first period they dominated, but County were much improved in the second period and Glenn Main’s equaliser earned them a point.

Lilywhites hit the front

The match started following a minute’s silence for former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager Walter Smith who died during the week.

The Lilywhites took the lead in the ninth minute with the first decent attack of the game.

Robbie Thompson’s neat pass freed Lewis Nicolson on the left flank and his low cross was perfect for Anderson to finish first time from 12 yards for his 17th goal of the season.

Nairn’s first chance of the contest came after quarter of an hour but Dylan MacKenzie couldn’t control Conor Gethins’ cross when well-placed at the back post.

But Clach were inches away from doubling their lead seconds later with Martin MacKinnon’s long goal kick missed by the home defence.

Lewis Nicolson galloped in behind and lobbed goalkeeper Dylan MacLean, but the effort bounced back off the left post.

It was the visitors who continued to press with Thompson sending two efforts off target, while the surging runs and cross from Nicolson on the left caused Nairn plenty of problems.

County struggled to make any impact in attack in the first period with Martin Callum next to go close for Clach, but his header from Scott Morrison’s corner was wide.

Nairn’s did have a couple of first half efforts with Tom MacLennan’s free-kick and Rory Williamson’s deflected drive easily gathered by goalkeeper MacKinnon.

But County suffered a blow shortly before half-time with Lewis Mitchell having to come off with a suspected shoulder injury, Ben Williamson was the replacement.

Hosts look for response

Nairn started the second period on the front foot with Ryan Fyffe’s powerful header from a corner bringing a great save from MacKinnon.

The home side had the ball in the net after an hour, but Glenn Main – being deployed up front with Gethins – was flagged offside after poking the ball beyond MacKinnon.

Although Nairn were getting forward with more regularity in the second period they struggled to create much in the way of decent chances.

That was until the 69th minute when they equalised with Main planting a header into the top right corner from Tom MacLennan’s free-kick on the right.

After equalising it was Nairn who looked more likely to grab a winner with Gethins stinging the palms of MacKinnon with a long range free-kick.

Main was next to have a go with a curling effort from the edge of the area which MacKinnon held.

For Clach in the second period there were few chances as they struggled to break down a much more resolute Nairn side.

With eight minutes remaining Adam Porritt again worked MacKinnon with a rasping drive from 20 yards.

That was Nairn’s final chance, while at the other end Clach had a flurry of corners in the dying embers but couldn’t conjure up a goal.