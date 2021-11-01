Highland League: Inverurie Locos up to third; Brechin come from behind to beat Strathspey 7-3

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings was pleased to grind out a 2-1 win against Huntly at Harlaw Park.

Hastings was pleased with the win as his side went a fourth game unbeaten to move up to third in the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “It’s a great three points for us in a tough game.

“It was important to get those two moments of quality which produced the goals and gave us a good foothold in the game.

“Kieran Shanks carried on his goalscoring form from Tuesday night. I’ve asked the players to keep believing in themselves and I’ve had to give credit to them for digging in.

“At times we caused our own problems and we had to defend in the second half after they scored but we came away with the win.”

Huntly passed up a big opportunity to break the deadlock after 25 minutes when Michael Dangana rolled the ball in for Joel MacBeath who failed to connect from close range.

Locos went ahead with seven minutes of the first half remaining. Lloyd Robertson gathered a Greg Buchan clearance and crossed for Shanks who tapped in from close range.

MacBeath came close to levelling a minute later, firing narrowly over with a long range effort.

Locos doubled their advantage two minutes before the break. Robertson again turned provider by picking out Shanks who netted with a free header for his 13th goal of the season.

Huntly pulled one back in the 63rd minute. Ross Still was cautioned for a foul on Cameron Heslop and, from the resultant free kick, Greg Buchan struck the dead ball low inside the post for his fourth of the season.

The visitors came close to levelling in stoppage time. Black and Golds captain Glenn Murison curled in a shot from outside the area which Andrew Reid tipped round the post. Reid would deny Huntly again soon after, keeping out a Michael Clark header.

Huntly have not won at Harlaw Park since February 2009 and manager Allan Hale was frustrated to leave empty-handed.

He said: “Unfortunately we couldn’t force an equaliser despite the efforts from the players.

“We are frustrated that yet again it’s another game against a top side where we have stayed in the game, caused problems and made if difficult but came away without a positive result. That’s something we need to change in order to take that next step.”

Brechin City hit seven after early scare

Brechin City moved up to second place in the Highland League table following a comprehensive 7-3 victory over Strathspey Thistle at Glebe Park.

City found themselves two goals down within the first five minutes but City fought back to score seven goals, much to the delight of their manager Andy Kirk.

“The first five minutes apart, I have to be really pleased with much of our performance,” he said.

“We started the match really poorly and found ourselves two goals down in the first few minutes.

“We fought back to equalise only to lose a further goal but the players responded really well to score a further two goals before half-time.

“We were in total control in the second-half and scored three more goals and it could have been a few more as we were a bit wasteful with our final ball.

“We also missed a penalty and Strathspey’s keeper brought off a string of fine saves so I have to be really pleased with our efforts.

“I’m really pleased with the way we performed for the vast majority of the game. The start was disappointing but the players will learn from that.”

City were stunned when great strikes from Kieran Chalmers and Kane Davies within the opening five minutes gave the visitors a two-goal lead.

The hosts fought back to equalise before quarter of an hour when Hamish Thomson and David Cox headed home Max Kucheraivyi corners but Strathspey regained the advantage in the 27th minute when Kris Duncan fire home a superb drive.

City again fought back and a further goal from Cox followed by a stunning 25-yard shot from Kucheraivyi saw the hosts go in at the interval 4-3 ahead.

City dominated the second half and goals from Murray MacKintosh and Garry Wood made it 6-3 with Kieran Inglis missing a penalty before substitute Julian Wade made it 7-3 with seven minutes remaining.

Strathspey boss Charlie Brown said: “I was really pleased with the way we started the match but Brechin have good experienced players and deserved their victory.”