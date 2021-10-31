Deveronvale pip Lossiemouth on penalties after late drama at Princess Royal Park

Deveronvale advanced to the first round of this season’s Highland League Cup where they will face Rothes after a penalty shootout win over Lossiemouth.

The sides had met in the league the previous week with Vale winning 6-0 but this proved to be a much closer affair.

It was Lossie who looked set to advance as they led by a 61st minute strike from Ross Morrison after a well worked free kick from Ryan Sewell picked out his team mate at the near post.

Vale pushed Innes McKay up front and he hooked home a cross from Matt Jamieson from eight yards as the game entered injury time to force the shootout.

Deveronvale centre back James Connelly was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity moments after the late equaliser.

Ben Allan, Mike Watson, Ross Aitken and Jamieson all scored for the home side while Nathan Ross saw his effort saved by Logan Ross.

Liam Archibald was denied by Sean McIntosh before Niall Kennedy, Sewell and Fraser Forbes scored but Connor Macaulay blasted high over to see Vale advance.

Happy Halloween, Vale fans! Don’t worry too much though, it’s only opponents that @MckayInnes haunts! 🔴⚪️ 🎃 👻 pic.twitter.com/bdIXelkbu1 — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) October 31, 2021

Vale first team coach Kevin Stewart wasn’t impressed with the home team’s display but was pleased to progress.

He said: “Come the last minute we were just delighted to get the goal to force the spot kicks and then it is all about who holds their nerve to get their team through.

“We didn’t reach the heights that we did last week and didn’t really test their keeper.

“We had chances while Sean McIntosh made two great saves to keep us level.

“Not for the first time this season, the resilience of the lads saw us through but we will have to up our game in the next round.”

VALE WIN ON PENS!!!! Scenes at the end with Innes scoring in the 90th, a red card for James and then a 4-3 win on pens! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/f7s93zL8TH — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) October 30, 2021

Lossie manager Joe Russell was disappointed to see his side edged out on penalties.

He said: “That was a hard one to take as we deserved more.

“I am sure Vale will say they didn’t play well but we didn’t let them play as we came with a different game plan as the one the previous week was disastrous.

“My players went toe to toe with Vale who are a good side but they didn’t really bother our keeper over the 90 minutes.

“We didn’t get the luck on the day. We have lost three penalty shootouts in cup competitions this season so the saying third time lucky didn’t materialise on this occasion.”