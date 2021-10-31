Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale pip Lossiemouth on penalties after late drama at Princess Royal Park

By Reporter
October 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart's side were made to work for their win.
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart's side were made to work for their win.

Deveronvale advanced to the first round of this season’s Highland League Cup where they will face Rothes after a penalty shootout win over Lossiemouth.

The sides had met in the league the previous week with Vale winning 6-0 but this proved to be a much closer affair.

It was Lossie who looked set to advance as they led by a 61st minute strike from Ross Morrison after a well worked free kick from Ryan Sewell picked out his team mate at the near post.

Vale pushed Innes McKay up front and he hooked home a cross from Matt Jamieson from eight yards as the game entered injury time to force the shootout.

Deveronvale centre back James Connelly was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity moments after the late equaliser.

Ben Allan, Mike Watson, Ross Aitken and Jamieson all scored for the home side while Nathan Ross saw his effort saved by Logan Ross.

Liam Archibald was denied by Sean McIntosh before Niall Kennedy, Sewell and Fraser Forbes scored but Connor Macaulay blasted high over to see Vale advance.

Vale first team coach Kevin Stewart wasn’t impressed with the home team’s display but was pleased to progress.

He said: “Come the last minute we were just delighted to get the goal to force the spot kicks and then it is all about who holds their nerve to get their team through.

“We didn’t reach the heights that we did last week and didn’t really test their keeper.

“We had chances while Sean McIntosh made two great saves to keep us level.

“Not for the first time this season, the resilience of the lads saw us through but we will have to up our game in the next round.”

Lossie manager Joe Russell was disappointed to see his side edged out on penalties.

He said: “That was a hard one to take as we deserved more.

“I am sure Vale will say they didn’t play well but we didn’t let them play as we came with a different game plan as the one the previous week was disastrous.

“My players went toe to toe with Vale who are a good side but they didn’t really bother our keeper over the 90 minutes.

“We didn’t get the luck on the day. We have lost three penalty shootouts in cup competitions this season so the saying third time lucky didn’t materialise on this occasion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]