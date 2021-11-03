Buckie Thistle set unbeaten target as injury-ravaged Nairn County get free hit

Boss Graeme Stewart has challenged his Buckie Thistle squad to finish 2021 without any further defeats to turn the heat on Fraserburgh at the top of the Highland League.

The Jags are a dozen points behind red-hot leaders Broch, but with a game in hand.

Victory in Wednesday’s match against Nairn County at Victoria Park would shoot them above Inverurie Locos and Brechin City into second spot on goal difference.

A 4-1 Scottish Cup defeat at League Two leaders Kelty Hearts and a 3-2 league loss at Brechin City were the lower points for Stewart in an otherwise strong October.

⏭️ | After Saturday's postponement, we try again in the @ScottishHFL with @NairnCounty the visitors to Victoria Park this time! Tickets are now available through Fanbase at the link below and remember buying in advance helps you beat the queues 👇https://t.co/GHsTQjcLlF pic.twitter.com/EmXxaGp5Ta — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) November 1, 2021

Wins over Forres Mechanics, Inverurie Locos, Fort William and Huntly has put them within striking distance of the teams at the top.

League table viewing on ice for now

Stewart is calling for another winning display against Nairn to keep the winning league form going for as long as possible, with an eight-game unbeaten run into the New Year a realistic target.

He said: “We playing well and overall disappointed we don’t have more points. We should be four or five points better off, but we are coming into good form.

“I have set the guys a target of being unbeaten from now until the end of this year. I think it’s achievable and we have to try and aim for that.

“I’m not too focused on the league table right now because we’re not top of it. I don’t like looking at the league when we’re 12 points behind.

“The next time I will properly look at it will be towards the end of the year when I’m hoping it will be a lot closer. Our aim is to be at the top and that is a motivation for us.

“We can’t afford to drop too many points now, given the way Fraserburgh are playing.”

Jags aiming to catch Fraserburgh

Despite unbeaten Broch being a class apart so far with 13 wins and a draw, Stewart reckons they might come unstuck while his own team aim to keep the challenge up.

He added: “They have got so many hard games coming up and we have a few, but Fraserburgh have still to play us, Brechin City, Brora Rangers and Formartine United. There are plenty of points to be dropped.

“The most important thing is we win our games and if we do that we’ll keep the pressure on.”

Although Buckie are eager to move in on the leading pack, Stewart is also aware that their midweek visitors have the potential to throw a spanner in the works.

He said: “Nairn are a good team with several good players, especially in the striking department. They have experienced boys such as Conor Gethins and Scott Davidson. They are proven Highland League players, who can score goals for fun.

“We know it will be difficult. Nairn have always been a good team. They have had some strong results this season, although they’ve maybe been a wee bit up and down.”

Today's match against @WickAcademyFC has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) October 30, 2021

Buckie’s home clash with Wick Academy on Saturday was washed out by a waterlogged pitch, but the Jags trained locally as their attention turned to taking on Nairn.

The call on the pitch had to be made early to allow for Wick travelling and the weather improved as the day went on.

The hosts will be without long-term absentees Declan Milne (groin) and Adam MacLeod (knee), while Callum Murray will miss out after rolling his ankle.

Free shot for injury-hit Nairn County

Nairn, who drew 1-1 at home to Clach on Saturday, would rise two places to 10th should they stun Buckie.

Experienced striker Gethins explained the extensive injury list has been like no other at the Station Park club, but hopes the younger lads can rise to the challenge in midweek.

He said: “It has been difficult this season. Pre-season was hampered by Covid and I’ve never been at a club with so many injuries.

“Nairn never get injuries, but if you look at who was sitting on the sidelines on Saturday, that shows where we’re at. We had Fraser Dingwall, Scottie Davidson, Liam Shewan and Callum Maclean.

“Calum Howarth hasn’t featured all season, so they are all starters at any point. The positive is the younger lads have got the chance to come in and show what they can do.

“For example, Ciaran Young, who looks potentially like one of the most naturally gifted finishers I’ve seen. He maybe just needs a wee shot.”

Taking on Buckie on their own patch might not be the easiest task for Nairn, but Gethins added: “We are under no pressure whatsoever for this one.

“Not many people will give us a chance, so we have nothing to lose and everything to gain. They need to win, so the pressure is on Buckie. We will go there, work hard and do what we need to do. If we defend well, then who knows?”

Cramp resulted from hard work

Looking back at the weekend draw with Clach, Gethins felt a shift in work-rate brought its rewards with a second half point earned by Glenn Main’s equaliser, cancelling out James Anderson’s opener for Clach.

He said: “If ever there was a game of two halves, that was it.

“We were very poor in the first half and didn’t work hard enough as a team. We took over the last 10 minutes of the first half and dominated the second half.

“The positive sides of the second half were that boys were run off their feet. A couple of boys had cramp near the end, which is not a good thing, but from the manager’s point of view, it shows the boys are working hard.”