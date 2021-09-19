Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final to be played under Friday night lights at Harlaw Park

The date for the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Banks o’ Dee has been confirmed.

Breedon Highland Leaguers United will meet McBookie.com Superleague side Dee at Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park on Friday, October 1, with the showpiece kicking off at 8pm.

Beaten 2020/21 finalists Formartine will be looking to win the trophy for the third time, with their last triumph coming under current boss Paul Lawson in 2017/18.

Meanwhile, Jamie Watt’s Dee, who have so often come so close to lifting both the Shire Cup and its sister competition, the Aberdeenshire Shield, will be attempting to finally get over the line.

Aberdeenshire and District Football Association secretary Willie Young said: “It only seems like yesterday that we had the 124th Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie, which was held over due to Covid.

“The 125th competition is special and it is great to see two teams from differing leagues compete in the competition.

“Both teams have competed in the final over the years since joining the association and I am looking forward to what should be an excellent game of football, worthy of the 125th Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.”