Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell talks up goalkeeping options ahead of Rothes clash

Lossiemouth boss Joe Russell believes he has two top young stoppers fighting it out for the number one jersey at Grant Park.

Russell has had two loan goalkeepers at his disposal from SPFL clubs – Logan Ross and Oliver Kelly – and reckons they provide great competition for each other.

Ross in his second loan stint with the Coasters from Premiership side Ross County and the 17-year-old has impressed the Lossiemouth coaching staff.

Kelly joined from neighbouring side Elgin City and was drafted into the team recently after Ross suffered a concussion.

Russell, whose side face Rothes tonight in Highland League action, is thrilled to have the choice of two talented young stoppers.

He said: “Logan has done really well and is starting to mature. Last year we had him for a few games and thought there was definitely a keeper there.

“We saw why Ross County rate him so highly. He’s had a couple of mistakes but he picks himself up and his attitude is tremendous. The Wick game he kept us in it and we went on to win.

“He has a really bright future at Ross County and if we play a small part in that then great.

“We’re really lucky as we’ve had Oliver from Elgin as well. When Logan couldn’t play he came in and put some pressure on him.

“It’s good competition and neither can rest on their laurels. We know if anything happens to Logan, we have got good back-up there.”

Lossie are looking to bounce back from the agonising penalty defeat to Deveronvale at the weekend. They will be without Dean Stewart through injury and James Leslie due to work commitments.

Russell added: “The boys have been brilliant for the last couple of years and they pick themselves up. They know how good they are if they’ve let themselves down.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge against Rothes but we’ve played against the so-called better teams and done well.”

Rothes boss Ross Jack is another manager looking for a reaction from his players, following their Scottish Cup exit to Dalbeattie Star. The Speysiders will be without Lewis Hyde, Sean Linden, Greg Morrison and Paul Macleod for the game.

He said: “We’ve responded pretty well when we’ve had a defeat. We’re looking for the same again and a miles better performance.

“We’re looking to get Saturday out of our system and get back to the football that’s served us well this season, after two pretty dour cup-ties that got bogged down in the middle of the park.

“Lossie, like their manager said, have been a Jekyll and Hyde team. They’ve had some fantastic results and it’s a difficult hurdle after Saturday.

“But we have to be taking care of our own matters and concentrate on what we can do.”