Inverurie Locos thrash Fort William in Breedon Highland League

Inverurie Locos thumped Fort William 10-3 in the Breedon Highland League at Harlaw Park.

Ross Still’s hat-trick, braces from Gary McGowan and Kieran Shanks as well as strikes from Calum Dingwall, Mark Souter and Matthew Petermann did the damage for the Railwaymen.

Fort William did get on the scoresheet courtesy of Marios Avraam’s first half effort and late strikes from Darren Brew and Robbie Foster.

But it was a disappointing day for the Lochaber side playing their first game since August 21.

Locos make fast start

It took Inverurie just three minutes to make the breakthrough with Shanks pouncing on a poor touch from Bradley Fangas to race through on goal and finish beyond goalkeeper Ryan Hunter.

Shortly after Robert Ward’s flick from Dingwall’s free-kick bounced back off the crossbar, but the Garioch side doubled their lead in the ninth minute.

Fangas fouled Ward in the D of the penalty area and Dingwall fired low into the bottom right corner from the resultant free-kick.

Five minutes later it was 3-0 when Jamie Michie’s low cross from the right flank was tapped home at the back post by McGowan.

McGowan bagged his second and Locos’ fourth midway through the first period after a neat flick in behind the Fort defence from Shanks set him free and McGowan made no mistake finding the bottom right corner.

In the 35th minute Fort William pulled a goal back with Joseph Owusu-Barnieh’s free-kick from the right flicked into the net by Avraam.

But within seconds Locos scored again with the ball worked quickly into the penalty area for Shanks to net from close range.

Before the half was Robbie Foster had a strike from the edge of the area tipped onto the left post by Andy Reid as Fort searched for a second goal.

Inverurie add to their lead

Locos started the second period strongly with Still bundling the ball home from close range after goalkeeper Hunter had parried Ward’s strike from the edge of the area.

In the 51st minute Still was on target again with Neil McLean’s deflected cross from the left looping up perfectly for him to head home at the front post.

Inverurie continued to probe for more goals in what was a very dominant display and Still got his hat-trick in the 66th minute.

Sub Lloyd Robertson found space in the box and although Hunter blocked his shot Still was on hand to slide in and score.

The ninth Inverurie goal arrived with 20 minutes remaining when Souter headed home unchallenged at the back post from Michie’s corner.

Locos were intent on trying to reach double figures with Sam Burnett having an effort from an acute angle blocked and Still shooting wide.

But with 13 minutes remaining Fort William got their second with Darren Brew lashing a left-foot shot from 25 yards into the top right corner.

In the 83rd minute Fort notched another with Robbie Foster stealing in behind on the left side of the area and lobbing Reid to find the net.

But just seconds later Inverurie reached double figures with Shanks’ shot parried and sub Matthew Petermann following in to net the rebound with his first touch since coming on.