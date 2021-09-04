Mark Cowie won’t get carried away despite Fraserburgh’s impressive Highland League start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie won’t get carried away despite Fraserburgh’s impressive Highland League start

By Callum Law
September 4, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie, right, looks to get away from Huntly's Alexander Jack
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie, right, looks to get away from Huntly's Alexander Jack

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie isn’t getting carried away after extending their unbeaten start to the Breedon Highland League season.

The league leaders defeated Huntly 4-0 at Bellslea to make it 22 points from their first eight fixtures.

Broch boss Cowie said: “It’s a good start, but that’s all it is, a start.

“There’s a long way to go and we’ve got a lot of tricky fixtures coming up.
“We’ve had quite a few fixtures at Bellslea, tough fixtures, but they’ve been at home which helps.

“So that means we’ve still got a lot of tough places to go to.

“We just take it one game at a time. We were disappointed to be knocked out of the Aberdeenshire Cup on Tuesday.

Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh, right, clears under pressure from Alexander Jack of Huntly

“But we didn’t deserve to win – Banks o’ Dee were the better team – I wanted a reaction and I got it. To a man they were outstanding.

“We knocked the ball about better than I’ve seen for a long time, we were patient and when did get into good areas we scored good goals.

“I think Paul Leask only had one save to make and Jamie Beagrie and Bryan Hay were really comfortable at the back.

“But I’m not singling them out because collectively as a group everyone was very good and it’s a great reaction to the disappointment of Tuesday.”

Broch dominate proceedings

Fraserburgh took the lead in the 20th minute. Paul Young found space on the right flank and picked out Scott Barbour with a chip to the back post.

Although Huntly goalkeeper Euan Storrier did well to claw Barbour’s header off the line Sean Butcher was on hand to knock home the rebound from close range.

In response the Black and Golds’ new signing – on loan Elgin City striker Joel Macbeath – tested home goalkeeper Paul Leask with a first time effort from Alexander Jack’s ball in behind.

Huntly lost midfielder Cameron Booth on 37 minutes to a suspected pulled hamstring.

Sean Butcher, right, tries an acrobatic effort for Fraserburgh against Huntly

A minute before half-time Paul Campbell doubled the advantage, taking Barbour’s lay-off in his stride before lashing a right-foot shot from 25 yards off the left post and into the net.

There was no let up from Fraserburgh after the break with Campbell making it three on 54 minutes, finishing from 16 yards after the visitors failed to fully clear Butcher’s cross from the left.

The Broch continued to have plenty of pressure around the Huntly box with Storrier making a good block to deny Campbell a hat-trick.

In the 69th minute the home side did net their fourth with Barbour exchanging passes with sub Lewis Duncan inside the box before finishing from 14 yards.

Plenty to learn for Huntly

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “It was a deserved win for Fraserburgh, I thought they were outstanding.

“They’re an outstanding team who are relentless in their work.

“We’re aspiring to be a team that’s up there challenging, we know that’s not going to happen tomorrow.

“We came in being realistic in terms of where we are. We’re building, we’ve recruited well this summer and we had a great start to the season which can’t be forgotten.

“The last two games have shown we’re not quite of the quality of the top teams and there’s plenty of lessons to learn.”

