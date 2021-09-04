Mark Cowie won’t get carried away despite Fraserburgh’s impressive Highland League start

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie isn’t getting carried away after extending their unbeaten start to the Breedon Highland League season.

The league leaders defeated Huntly 4-0 at Bellslea to make it 22 points from their first eight fixtures.

Broch boss Cowie said: “It’s a good start, but that’s all it is, a start.

“There’s a long way to go and we’ve got a lot of tricky fixtures coming up.

“We’ve had quite a few fixtures at Bellslea, tough fixtures, but they’ve been at home which helps.

“So that means we’ve still got a lot of tough places to go to.

“We just take it one game at a time. We were disappointed to be knocked out of the Aberdeenshire Cup on Tuesday.

“But we didn’t deserve to win – Banks o’ Dee were the better team – I wanted a reaction and I got it. To a man they were outstanding.

“We knocked the ball about better than I’ve seen for a long time, we were patient and when did get into good areas we scored good goals.

“I think Paul Leask only had one save to make and Jamie Beagrie and Bryan Hay were really comfortable at the back.

“But I’m not singling them out because collectively as a group everyone was very good and it’s a great reaction to the disappointment of Tuesday.”

Broch dominate proceedings

Fraserburgh took the lead in the 20th minute. Paul Young found space on the right flank and picked out Scott Barbour with a chip to the back post.

Although Huntly goalkeeper Euan Storrier did well to claw Barbour’s header off the line Sean Butcher was on hand to knock home the rebound from close range.

In response the Black and Golds’ new signing – on loan Elgin City striker Joel Macbeath – tested home goalkeeper Paul Leask with a first time effort from Alexander Jack’s ball in behind.

Huntly lost midfielder Cameron Booth on 37 minutes to a suspected pulled hamstring.

A minute before half-time Paul Campbell doubled the advantage, taking Barbour’s lay-off in his stride before lashing a right-foot shot from 25 yards off the left post and into the net.

There was no let up from Fraserburgh after the break with Campbell making it three on 54 minutes, finishing from 16 yards after the visitors failed to fully clear Butcher’s cross from the left.

The Broch continued to have plenty of pressure around the Huntly box with Storrier making a good block to deny Campbell a hat-trick.

In the 69th minute the home side did net their fourth with Barbour exchanging passes with sub Lewis Duncan inside the box before finishing from 14 yards.

Plenty to learn for Huntly

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “It was a deserved win for Fraserburgh, I thought they were outstanding.

“They’re an outstanding team who are relentless in their work.

“We’re aspiring to be a team that’s up there challenging, we know that’s not going to happen tomorrow.

“We came in being realistic in terms of where we are. We’re building, we’ve recruited well this summer and we had a great start to the season which can’t be forgotten.

“The last two games have shown we’re not quite of the quality of the top teams and there’s plenty of lessons to learn.”