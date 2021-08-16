Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low steps down from Harlaw Park position

Inverurie Locos are searching for a new manager after Andy Low stepped down from the position.

Low has been in charge at Harlaw Park for nearly two years, after succeeding Neil Cooper in October 2019.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Low only took charge of 32 matches, guiding the Garioch club to 18 victories in that time.

His final match in charge was Saturday’s 0-0 draw away to Keith.

Steven Park, Richard Davidson and John Farquhar will take charge on a temporary basis, with Locos’ next game away to Banks O’Dee in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday.

In a club statement, Locos said that “the pressures of such a high profile position was affecting his family life to such a degree that he could no longer continue in his post.”

Low said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make but one I feel is the right one.

“Over the last couple of weeks in particular, I have found the intensity of football management and the emotions that come with it very difficult to balance during this period in my life with a young family and work commitments.

“I have always been someone that aims to set an example and work as hard as anyone but on this occasion, I have found the pressure I have put on myself to be too much.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the club for their support during my time in charge. The backing I have had from the committee, fans, sponsors, my coaching staff and players has been brilliant and I can’t thank them enough for that. It’s a fantastic club to be involved in and it’s been an honour.

“I’d hope after a tough eighteen months during the pandemic, I have helped guide the club through this period and into a stronger position to be successful in the future with a very exciting squad of players.

“I am looking forward to watching this squad progress and I will be regular at Harlaw Park supporting the club.”

Locos chairman Mike Macaulay said: “We are hugely disappointed that Andy has decided to resign so early in the season. He was a terrific young manager who along with an experienced and committed backroom staff, put together a young and very talented team in a relatively short period of playing time.

“We are extremely grateful for his huge contribution to the club and I am sure the players will be as disappointed as we are that he is stopping, but family and health come first, so we just have to accept his decision and move on and wish Andy all the best for the future.

“Steven Park, Richard Davidson and John Farquhar will take over team matters until a new manager is appointed. It is now a great opportunity for someone to come in and manage an ambitious and well resourced club with such a talented and committed group of players and backroom staff in what is now a highly prestigious Breedon Highland League.”

Locos are inviting anyone interested in the manager’s job to contact the club inverurielocoworksfc@highlandleague.com