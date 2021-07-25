Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fort William to play all games away from home with Claggan Park unplayable

By Callum Law
July 25, 2021, 8:31 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Fort William's Claggan Park is not currently playable

Fort William will play all their Highland League and Highland League Cup matches away from home this season with Claggan Park currently unplayable.

The decision was reached at an emergency league management committee meeting after a member of the public contacted the Highland League during the week to express concern about the state of Fort’s pitch.

Photos show a number of bare patches across the Claggan Park surface.

An inspection took place on Thursday and division’s office bearers deemed that Fort William were in breach of Rule 7.6.1 which places a requirement on clubs to ensure that their pitch is in good condition and provided with an efficient and effective drainage system.

The pitch at Claggan Park

A meeting between the club and the Highland League office bearers took place on Friday with Fort William explaining the circumstances that have led to the situation with the options available to them also considered.

Subsequently it was agreed at Sunday night’s league management committee meeting that Fort William would play all their Highland League and cup fixtures away from home.

The league management committee took into account information from the ground inspection and the club’s submission before reaching its decision.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston said: “It’s extremely unlikely Claggan Park will be playable and fit for football this season.

Fort William’s Claggan Park

“We weren’t prepared to wait on the off chance that (the pitch being playable) would be the case.

“Fort William accepted they were in breach of the rule and were unable to give sufficient comfort to the league management committee in the short term.

“Frankly at Claggan Park this a problem that goes back a long time and way before the current committee were in place.

“Given the parlous state of the pitch, the nature of works that are required and that the season has already started the view was formed that no football will take place there this season.

“By the time it might be approaching ready the winter will be upon us.”

Fort William are set to release a statement regarding the matter on Monday.

