Brora Rangers stroll into Highland League Cup last-16 with 10-1 victory over Fort William

Brora Rangers eased into the last-16 of the Highland League Cup with a 10-1 victory over Fort William at Dudgeon Park.

A hat-trick from Jordan MacRae, doubles by Andy Macrae and Dale Gillespie, and goals from Ali Sutherland, Harry Hennem and Matthew Wright ensured a comfortable passage for Craig Campbell’s men.

Brora will face rivals Wick Academy away in the next round.

Fort made the trip with a depleted squad, with Robbie Foster, Marios Avraam and Joseph Kalbah among those sidelined ahead of Saturday’s crucial league encounter against Keith.

The visitors started brightly however, with Blessings Tshibikubula nearly carving out a strike before he was snuffed out by the Cattachs defence.

Brora began to show their danger at the other end, with Max Ewan seeing an effort blocked by the legs of Ryan Hunter before Andy Macrae nodded over.

The home side were dealt an early blow with only seven minutes on the clock though, with Millar Gamble picking up an injury and replaced by Mark Nicolson.

Fort survived a let-off two minutes later when Ewan broke down the left before whipping the ball in, with Jordan MacRae unable to get a clean connection to keep his effort on target.

The hosts were not to be denied on 21 minutes though, with Jordan MacRae drilling in a low cross from the inside right channel towards the run of Andy Macrae, who beat his marker to turn it past Hunter.

The pair combined just two minutes later to double Brora’s tally, with Macrae on hand to squeeze home his second of the evening after forward MacRae had seen his low strike saved by Hunter.

Brora made it three just after the half-hour mark, with Gillespie thumping home a powerful low free kick from 25 yards which nestled in Hunter’s bottom-left corner.

Ally MacDonald should have made it four on 33 minutes when he slipped an effort wide after being picked out by Macrae, while Jordan MacRae saw a strike tipped behind by Hunter following some tenacious play to cut in from the right.

Nicolson’s header landed on the roof of the net following a corner, however Fort grabbed a lifeline just two minutes before the interval. A swift breakaway saw Blessings Tshibikubula played in on goal, and he showed excellent composure to tuck past Joe Malin.

Brora were back on the front foot at the second half though, with Sutherland scooping over, while Jordan MacRae and Ewan were denied by Hunter.

The home side did restore their three-goal cushion on 53 minutes, with Tom Kelly’s deep low delivery finding Jordan MacRae who finally succeeded in his pursuit of the goal he had craved.

MacRae doubled his tally less than 10 minutes later, after receiving a fine lay-off from namesake Andy Macrae before he delightfully found the top corner with a curling effort.

Gillespie was next to double is tally with another free-kick on 68 minutes, showing the same expert precision to rifle another effort in off the inside of the post.

Sutherland added his name to the scoresheet with a fine sidefooted finish on 77 minutes, with on-loan duo Hennem and Wright adding to the scoresheet.

MacRae completed his hat-trick in stoppage time to make it double figures.