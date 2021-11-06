Clach boss Jordan MacDonald rates goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon among league’s best, as Brechin City look to keep pressure on at top of the table

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald believes the Lilywhites have one of the best goalkeepers in the Highland League in Martin MacKinnon.

MacKinnon has come in this season after being released by Championship neighbours Caley Thistle and quickly established himself as the club’s number one.

After previous loan moves to hometown club Fort William and Buckie Thistle, MacKinnon was in need of games after failing to make the breakthrough at Inverness.

He initially signed a short-term deal with Clach before committing to the club until the end of the season, with MacDonald believing they have an impressive performer on their hands.

He said: “I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s a lovely guy and what a goalkeeper he is. His distribution and handling are good and he probably needs to be a bit more vocal.

“But he’s been a brilliant signing for us. I’m biased but I think we’ve got one of the best goalies in the league, if not the best. That’s just my opinion.”

MacKinnon is one of a number of impressive young players who have stood out for Clach so far.

They have three players – Harry Nicolson, Lewis Nicolson and Robbie Thompson – on loan from Caley Thistle and Ryan MacLeman on a similar deal from Ross County.

MacDonald added: “Lewis has played in a couple of positions and not once questioned it. He’s played left-midfield for us the last couple of games and been outstanding.

“Robbie is so intelligent on the ball and is getting better all the time. They are both only 17 and we’re delighted with what they’ve done in a short space of time.

“Harry is getting better game-by-game and the three of them have been tremendous for us. Ryan is quite a shy boy but he’s starting to make himself a mainstay in the first-team.”

Clach will be without Ross Logan and Blair Lawrie for the visit of the Angus side to Inverness this afternoon.

Brechin come into the game trying to keep pace with leaders Fraserburgh and they recorded a 7-3 thumping over Strathspey Thistle last weekend.

Midfielder Michael Paton, who returned to the club this season after a stint as player-manager, believes their strength in depth is starting to tell.

He said: “The squad has got a lot bigger and there’s a lot more competition in our squad. That demands certain standards to keep a place in the team.

“It speaks volumes that we’re able to attract guys like Iain Davidson, Kevin McHattie and Jamie Bain. There’s good balance in the team from experienced players who have had good careers in the game.

“Scoring seven last week means we’re going in with a lot of confidence. We know we have to be on top of our game to get three points as everybody ups their game an extra 10-15 per cent against us.”

Brechin have a game in hand on Fraserburgh which, if they win, will take them six points behind the leaders.

Paton added: “There’s been a few disappointing results along the way but it’s credit to the boys, as they’ve bounced back from results away to Locos and Fraserburgh.

“You’ve got to remember we’re a brand new team and I don’t think the majority of boys have experienced playing in the Highland League, myself included.”

Young Aberdeen loanee Jack Milne is struggling with a calf problem but Bain could be available to start after making the bench last week.