Nairn look to extend four-game unbeaten run, while break benefits Forres Mechanics

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp is looking to extend his side’s four-game unbeaten run in the Highland League when they make the trip to Lossiemouth.

County will be without Ben Williamson through a quad injury, however, John Treasurer is in line to return.

Sharp said: “We have not been at our best, but we are not getting beaten in the league. The Banks o’ Dee game (5-0 Scottish Cup loss) was a different thing altogether.

“We probably just have to put a whole-game performance together. We have been playing well in halves at Strathspey and against Clach last week, but we need to try and string it together for the whole game.

“Lossie have already beaten us in the North of Scotland Cup, so we know what we are going into. Hopefully we can pick up some points in the next few games and go into the second half of the season strongly.”

Meanwhile, Forres Mechanics boss Charlie Rowley says his side’s prolonged break from action has boosted his numbers for today’s trip to Huntly.

Jack Grant, Dale Wood, Owen Loveland and Callum Johnston will return from the side which drew 2-2 at Inverurie Locos on October 16, while midfielder Martin Groat is also fit having recovered from an injury he suffered in that match.

Rowley said: “We haven’t had our problems to seek in terms of injuries, which hasn’t been ideal, but we are in a better place numbers-wise.

“We have a decent record at Huntly in previous years, but that counts for nothing. The table suggests it’s two teams that are quite even.

“The intent is to try and get the victory, but we realise they have a lot of youth and quality in their side, which could cause us a few problems.”

Elsewhere, Saturday’s Highland League clash between Fort William and Keith at Kynoch Park has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.