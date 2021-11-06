Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Nairn look to extend four-game unbeaten run, while break benefits Forres Mechanics

By Andy Skinner
November 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Nairn drew with Clach last weekend.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp is looking to extend his side’s four-game unbeaten run in the Highland League when they make the trip to Lossiemouth.

County will be without Ben Williamson through a quad injury, however, John Treasurer is in line to return.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp

Sharp said: “We have not been at our best, but we are not getting beaten in the league. The Banks o’ Dee game (5-0 Scottish Cup loss) was a different thing altogether.

“We probably just have to put a whole-game performance together. We have been playing well in halves at Strathspey and against Clach last week, but we need to try and string it together for the whole game.

“Lossie have already beaten us in the North of Scotland Cup, so we know what we are going into. Hopefully we can pick up some points in the next few games and go into the second half of the season strongly.”

Meanwhile, Forres Mechanics boss Charlie Rowley says his side’s prolonged break from action has boosted his numbers for today’s trip to Huntly.

Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley

Jack Grant, Dale Wood, Owen Loveland and Callum Johnston will return from the side which drew 2-2 at Inverurie Locos on October 16, while midfielder Martin Groat is also fit having recovered from an injury he suffered in that match.

Rowley said: “We haven’t had our problems to seek in terms of injuries, which hasn’t been ideal, but we are in a better place numbers-wise.

“We have a decent record at Huntly in previous years, but that counts for nothing. The table suggests it’s two teams that are quite even.

“The intent is to try and get the victory, but we realise they have a lot of youth and quality in their side, which could cause us a few problems.”

Elsewhere, Saturday’s Highland League clash between Fort William and Keith at Kynoch Park has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

