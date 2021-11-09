Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Martin MacKinnon out to make most of Highland League platform at Clach

By Jamie Durent
November 9, 2021, 6:00 am
Clach goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon deals with a corner
Clach goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is banking on game-time at Grant Street Park to give him the platform to further his career.

After a frustrating couple of seasons due to injury and the Covid-enforced shutdown, former Caley Thistle goalie MacKinnon appears to be enjoying a new lease of life since joining Clach.

He initially signed a short-term deal but extended it to the end of the season.

MacKinnon has already earned glowing praise from manager Jordan MacDonald, who rates him among the best goalkeepers in the Highland League.

The 21-year-old, who has previous Highland League experience on loan with Fort William and Buckie Thistle, was released by Inverness in the summer and has found a new start for his football career across the city.

MacKinnon said: “That’s why I came to Clach; I was told I’d be playing every week and it gives me a platform. I’m happy here.

“It’s been injury after injury for me and I didn’t play much. Now I’m back playing I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“We’ve got a good bunch of boys here – they’re young and eager, so it’s a good place to be.

“Would I like to go back full-time? Yeah, I think that was always the plan for me.

“It’s a platform for me to play week in, week out, and get a bit of exposure. But I want to help the boys out as well.”

MacKinnon was an impressive performer once again on Saturday against Brechin, making a number of key saves in the 1-0 defeat and earning man-of-the-match honours.

It came seven days after he delivered another important display against Nairn County in the 1-1 draw at Station Park.

The frustration at Clach though is that, while again they produced a creditable display against one of the league’s best sides, they have nothing to show for it.

MacKinnon added: “It’s weird, because we’re playing well against the top teams but getting nothing from it.

“James (Anderson) has been doing the business up top, but it’s a hard one to take.”

