Martin MacKinnon out to make most of Highland League platform at Clach

Clach goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is banking on game-time at Grant Street Park to give him the platform to further his career.

After a frustrating couple of seasons due to injury and the Covid-enforced shutdown, former Caley Thistle goalie MacKinnon appears to be enjoying a new lease of life since joining Clach.

He initially signed a short-term deal but extended it to the end of the season.

MacKinnon has already earned glowing praise from manager Jordan MacDonald, who rates him among the best goalkeepers in the Highland League.

The 21-year-old, who has previous Highland League experience on loan with Fort William and Buckie Thistle, was released by Inverness in the summer and has found a new start for his football career across the city.

MacKinnon said: “That’s why I came to Clach; I was told I’d be playing every week and it gives me a platform. I’m happy here.

“It’s been injury after injury for me and I didn’t play much. Now I’m back playing I’m enjoying every minute of it.

Today's Clach Man of the Match was goalkeeper Martin Mackinnon. He was presented with a bottle of champagne by Richard Skelton a guest of match sponsors @clachnaharryinn.

Well done @mmackinnon33 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6sJ8xgMWIR — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) November 6, 2021

“We’ve got a good bunch of boys here – they’re young and eager, so it’s a good place to be.

“Would I like to go back full-time? Yeah, I think that was always the plan for me.

“It’s a platform for me to play week in, week out, and get a bit of exposure. But I want to help the boys out as well.”

MacKinnon was an impressive performer once again on Saturday against Brechin, making a number of key saves in the 1-0 defeat and earning man-of-the-match honours.

It came seven days after he delivered another important display against Nairn County in the 1-1 draw at Station Park.

The frustration at Clach though is that, while again they produced a creditable display against one of the league’s best sides, they have nothing to show for it.

MacKinnon added: “It’s weird, because we’re playing well against the top teams but getting nothing from it.

“James (Anderson) has been doing the business up top, but it’s a hard one to take.”