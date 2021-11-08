MacAskill hits hat-trick for Buckie; Formartine ease to win over Vale; Nairn draw at Lossie

Andy MacAskill netted a hat-trick as Buckie Thistle recorded a resounding 6-0 victory against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “I’m delighted as that’s as good as we’ve played all season.

“The game was over by the break as we were 4-0 up at half-time. My only slight criticism would be that we could probably have scored a couple more goals but you can’t be too unhappy with a 6-0 away win.

“I told the players before the game we have to respect the opposing teams. We’re not good enough to just go through the motions but today we were just ruthless and it was equally pleasing to keep a clean sheet at the other end.”

Buckie Thistle caught the home side cold in the second minute when Strathspey skipper James McShane was adjudged to have handled in the box and MacAskill netted from the resultant penalty kick.

MacAskill went on to complete his hat-trick with the other goals coming from Marcus Goodall, Max Barry with the pick of the bunch, rounding keeper Robbie Donaldson to net a superb solo-effort, and substitute Scott Adams.

Strathspey manager Charlie Brown said: “Buckie dominated possession for long spells but in all honesty they didn’t have to do all that much to score their goals as most of them came from silly mistakes by our back four.”

Formartine ease to win over Vale

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson praised his players after their 4-1 victory against Deveronvale in difficult conditions.

He said: “The conditions weren’t suited to football but we dealt with it really well, especially in the second half playing into the wind. On another day we may have scored a few more.”

Vale defender Innes Mackay saw an effort come off the crossbar early on but it was the Pitmedden side who struck the first blow after 16 minutes when Stuart Anderson headed home an inswinging corner from Tyler Mykyta.

Ten minutes later Mykyta got on the scoresheet with a stunning left-footed strike from 30 yards.

The points looked secure in 50 minutes after a great solo run by Scott Lisle but, with 11 minutes left, the visitors reduced the leeway with Max Stewart heading home from close range.

Graeme Rodger scored the final goal in 87 minutes against his old side with a rebound after a shot from substitute Daniel Park came off the post.

Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “We did come back into the game with a goal and had a great chance for another but in the end the result paints a true reflection.

“We started the game well and goals change games so it would have been interesting if we got our noses in front.

“We didn’t give up, we kept going but defensively we were a bit short, it didn’t click for us on the day.”

Lossiemouth 1-1 Nairn County

Lossiemouth and Nairn settled for a share of the points as they battled not only against themselves but also against the elements of a heavy pitch and a strong swirling wind which intensified as the game advanced.

The home side went ahead after just ten minutes when Sam Gordon got on the wrong side of Ryan Stuart to concede a penalty which Ryan Sewell converted.

Nairn equalised after 24 minutes when Kenny McKenzie’s surged down the left and crossed for Gordon to net his first senior goal for the team from eight yards.

Connor Gethins and Scott Davidson missed great chances for the visitors in a scrappy second period.

24’ GOAL! Sam Gordon’s first goal for Nairn County makes it 1-1 here at Lossiemouth had taken the lead from the penalty spot. pic.twitter.com/rsSWx0c6zv — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) November 6, 2021

Lossie assistant manager Ian Campbell said: “Maybe the combination of a big game on Wednesday night where we played most of the second half with ten men and the conditions on the day took its toll on the players.

“We are a different side this season with more determination and grit. The boys have been together nearly three years now. We have stuck together and we are getting it right but we are disappointed not to get the three points here.”

Nairn assistant Michael Rae said: “It is two points dropped. We didn’t really look like scoring until two great chances came along which we snatched at when we were looking for a bit of quality and composure.”