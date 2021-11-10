Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres chairman David Macdonald’s praise for outgoing manager Charlie Rowley

By Callum Law
November 10, 2021, 6:00 am
Forres chairman David Macdonald has praised the job Charlie Rowley has done at Mosset Park
Forres Mechanics chairman David Macdonald has paid tribute to the job done by outgoing manager Charlie Rowley.

The Can-Cans boss will step down after 11 and a half years in charge following Saturday’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup first round tie against Turriff United at Mosset Park.

Rowley – who is the Breedon Highland League’s longest-serving manager – had previously indicated his intention to step aside in the summer of 2023.

But the man who has won the Highland League and North of Scotland Cup and also served Forres as a player and assistant manager has decided now is the right time to go.

Can-Cans chairman Macdonald said: “In a way it did come as a shock. He was genuinely looking towards the future of the club.

“We’re in a bit of rebuilding process at the moment with more youth in the team and I think Charlie felt it was best if someone new came in now to analyse the squad and take things on from the good work he has done.

Forres manager Charlie Rowley with the Highland League trophy

“I’ve known Charlie a long time and over his 20 years as a player, coach and manager you can’t fault his integrity and his loyalty.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with over the years. I have got the highest respect for Charlie.

“He’s done a great job and his greatest achievement was winning the Highland League title in 2011-12.

“That was a big thing for both himself and the club to manage Forres to the league title.

“The season prior to that he won the North of Scotland Cup as well.”

Player loyalty has been important

Macdonald believes one of the keys to Rowley’s success has been the loyalty players have shown.

During his time at the helm, the likes of Neil Whyte, Ryan Green, Graeme Grant, Simon Allan, Scott Moore, Stuart Knight and Ross Macpherson all received testimonials.

In the current side, twins Lee and Graham Fraser are also set to be recognised for their long service.

Macdonald added: “The players past and present have been loyal to him as manager as well.

Ross Macpherson received a testimonial for his service to Forres in 2019

“That’s testament to Charlie that players have wanted to extend their contracts and continue playing for him and for Forres.

“I think it’s clear he has a good rapport with the players and the amount of testimonials we’ve had is testament to Charlie and the club in terms of the loyalty the players have shown.”

Can-Cans looking at options

Following Rowley’s decision to step down, Forres are now in the process or searching for his successor.

Macdonald hopes the Can-Cans will have an appointment finalised in the near future.

He said: “We’re actively looking for a new manager at the moment.

“Hopefully we might be able to announce something fairly soon, but we’re in the process of having talks.

“Once an appointment is in place, an announcement will be made, but at the moment we’re actively looking and having discussions.

“There are a number of options that can be considered so we’re exploring those options at the moment.”