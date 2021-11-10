Nairn’s Scott Davidson looking for personal and team improvement

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scott Davidson is hoping for an improvement in his and Nairn County’s fortunes.

The striker and the Wee County have endured a frustrating few months.

Nairn have taken 15 points from their first 15 Breedon Highland League games to sit 12th in the table.

Meanwhile, Davidson has been plagued by knee and Achilles injuries since the start of the season.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been the only player absent from Ronnie Sharp’s squad because of injury.

Liam Shewan, Cohen Ramsay, Callum Maclean, Fraser Dingwall, Calum Howarth, John Treasurer and Kenny McKenzie have been, or are currently sidelined.

This weekend Nairn – who are unbeaten in their last five league games – are aiming to progress to the second round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup when they face Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

‘Nairn haven’t been good enough’

Davidson said: “We haven’t been good enough so far this season and I don’t know why.

“We’re unbeaten in the last five games which is positive and hopefully we can improve because we still don’t feel we’ve been playing as well as we can.

“It’s a big game for us on Saturday. A tough game going away to Buckie but hopefully we can make something happen.

“It’s frustrating because we have done well in some of the games against the bigger teams and then struggled in other games.

“We’re unbeaten in our last five so we’ve become harder to beat and we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks.

“If you look at our squad on paper it’s a good squad and I’d love to see where we would be without the injuries we’ve had.

“We always seem to have had a lot of players missing which doesn’t help and things have never quite clicked for us but hopefully they will.”

Getting over injury issues

Davidson made his return from injury as a substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

The former Brora Rangers, Rothes and Fort William attacker hopes his problems are now behind him.

He added: “It’s not been great for me, I’ve been trying to manage my injury problems.

“I’ve had issues with my Achilles and also with my knee, I’ve been going to see a few people about my knee.

“That has given me the confidence to go back to training and start playing again.

“I trained twice last week with no reaction to it and I was pleased with that.

“It will take time to get back to normal, but I’m managing it just now and hopefully it will continue to get better.

“We think it’s a small tear in the cartilage that has been the problem.

“We wouldn’t know for sure without a scan, but there’s been no swelling which is a good thing.

“Hopefully it will heal naturally.”