Home Sport Football Highland League

Andrew Watt feeling empowered by Turriff United move

By Callum Law
November 10, 2021, 6:00 am
From left to right: Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson, midfielder Andrew Watt, player-assistant manager Jamie Lennox and coach Bruce Raffell
Andrew Watt believes a move to Turriff United can help him become a regular in the Breedon Highland League.

The 21-year-old left Inverurie Locos to join the Haughs club last weekend on a contract until 2024.

Watt enjoyed his time with the Railwaymen, but the midfielder thinks joining Turriff is the best move for him at this stage of his career.

He said: “I’d been at Inverurie for about four-and-a-half years and they were brilliant with me bringing me through the youth ranks and getting a chance in the first team.

“But I felt this was the right move for me in terms of trying to kick on in my career.

“This is a new challenge and I looked at Turriff and felt I could make an impact.

“The way the new manager (Richard Hastings) is setting up the club at Inverurie is fantastic.

“I could have seen myself being a part of that, but, the way things have been the last year, I feel I need to play regular football and I think this is the right opportunity.”

The Donaldson connection

Watt knows Turriff manager Dean Donaldson well because his father Keith played alongside the United boss and also because he works as a coach for Donaldson’s coaching school.

Watt, who made his debut in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Brora Rangers, is looking forward to working under Donaldson.

He added: “I’ve known Dean for years because my Dad Keith used to play for Keith and played alongside Dean.

“From working with him recently, I’ve understood his philosophy and how he wants to play.

“It fits in with what I’m wanting in my career. It’s always good when you’ve got somebody who wants you to come and play for him and will put that trust in you.”