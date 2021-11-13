Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Formartine’s Paul Lawson wants Highland League Cup success after final defeats this term

By Callum Law
November 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson knows they have a tricky Highland League Cup tie in prospect against Brechin City
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson is targeting GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success after two final defeats in recent months.

United tackle Brechin City at North Lodge Park in the first round of the League Cup.

Already this term the Pitmedden outfit have reached the final of the held-over 2020-21 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the final of this season’s Shire Cup.

However, they lost on both occasions – and Lawson hopes that serves as motivation ahead of starting another cup campaign.

He said: “It’s no secret regardless of the competition we want to do well and try to win it.

“We’ve won this trophy in the past (2018) and we want to compete for it again.

“Already this season we’ve been in a couple of finals and we’ve had two disappointments.

“The carrot for everyone is to try to get to another final and have success the next time.

“It’s easy talking about these things, but we’ve got a very difficult tie to try to win to get to the next round.”

Brechin will be playing in the Highland League Cup for the first time.

Boss Andy Kirk said: “There’s been a lot of firsts for us this season in terms of teams we’ve played and competitions we’re in.

“In every game you want to put in a good display and win every game.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge against Formartine and we go there trying to win the game and progress to the next round.”

Inverurie v Huntly team news

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos and Huntly clash at Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen are without Ross Still due to suspension, while Neil McLean and Kieran Adams are injured.

The Black and Golds have Michael Clark suspended, Colin Charlesworth, Alex Thoirs, Jack McCormick, Reece McKeown, Bradley Manson, Stuart Taylor, Kyle Dalling, Angus Grant and Liam MacDonald out with injury, while Zander Jack and Gavin Elphinstone are doubts.

