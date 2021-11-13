Formartine’s Paul Lawson wants Highland League Cup success after final defeats this term

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson is targeting GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success after two final defeats in recent months.

United tackle Brechin City at North Lodge Park in the first round of the League Cup.

Already this term the Pitmedden outfit have reached the final of the held-over 2020-21 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the final of this season’s Shire Cup.

However, they lost on both occasions – and Lawson hopes that serves as motivation ahead of starting another cup campaign.

He said: “It’s no secret regardless of the competition we want to do well and try to win it.

“We’ve won this trophy in the past (2018) and we want to compete for it again.

“Already this season we’ve been in a couple of finals and we’ve had two disappointments.

“The carrot for everyone is to try to get to another final and have success the next time.

“It’s easy talking about these things, but we’ve got a very difficult tie to try to win to get to the next round.”

Brechin will be playing in the Highland League Cup for the first time.

Boss Andy Kirk said: “There’s been a lot of firsts for us this season in terms of teams we’ve played and competitions we’re in.

“In every game you want to put in a good display and win every game.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge against Formartine and we go there trying to win the game and progress to the next round.”

Inverurie v Huntly team news

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos and Huntly clash at Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen are without Ross Still due to suspension, while Neil McLean and Kieran Adams are injured.

The Black and Golds have Michael Clark suspended, Colin Charlesworth, Alex Thoirs, Jack McCormick, Reece McKeown, Bradley Manson, Stuart Taylor, Kyle Dalling, Angus Grant and Liam MacDonald out with injury, while Zander Jack and Gavin Elphinstone are doubts.