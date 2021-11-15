Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin City ease to victory at Formartine United; Buckie impress against Nairn County

By Reporter
November 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Brechin City celebrate their fourth goal, scored by Julian Wade. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Brechin City celebrate their fourth goal, scored by Julian Wade. Picture by Paul Glendell.

The Highland League Cup tie between Formartine United and Brechin City proved to be a one-sided affair with the Glebe Park men chalking up a 5-0 win at North Lodge Park.

A tightly-contested affair was expected but Brechin never looked back after opening the scoring and went on to win the tie in style.

Brechin assistant manager Stephen Simmons said: “We were excellent.

“It is probably our most outstanding, all-round performance this season.

“We had to compete for the first 20 minutes,got our noses in front but took it from there.

“Everybody got on the ball, they won the battle initially then went on to play. They’re getting rewards by working hard.”

Hamish Thomson on the ball for Brechin City. Picture by Paul Glendell. 

The deadlock was broken after 21 minutes when Julian Wade set up Kieran Inglis who rifled a left-footed shot high into the roof of the net.

A minute from half time former Broxburn forward Cammy Ross met a long diagonal ball, eased away from Jonathan Crawford and fired into the corner of the net.

The crucial third goal came in 56 minutes, this time Ross the supplier for Marc Scott who drove on and scooped the ball high into the net.

Midway through the half Wade made it four when he headed home a Michael Paton corner from the left and, with 13 minutes left, Ross rounded off the scoring with his second from close-range.

Formartine’s Tyler Mykyta falls following a challenge by Brechin’s Michael Paton. Picture by Paul Glendell.  

Formartine boss Paul Lawson said: “We started ok but goals change games.

“Brechin are a good side and we knew we couldn’t afford to concede again before half-time but we did.

“We had to strong penalty claims turned down and even the people in the away dugout agreed with us.

“Ultimately it doesn’t mask the fact we conceded five goals at home but officials don’t get punished for their mistakes, we do because we lose the game.”

Buckie Thistle 3-0 Nairn County

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart was impressed with his side’s display as they defeated Nairn County 3-0 in the Highland League Cup.

Andy MacAskill broke the deadlock for the Jags two minutes after the break with Max Barry doubling the advantage seven minutes later.

MacAskill completed the scoring with 12 minutes to go and Stewart felt his side could have won by more.

Andy MacAskill was in fine form for Buckie Thistle against Nairn County.

He said: “We played very well so I was delighted, even with the first half performance.

“It was 0-0 at half-time but we should have been two or three ahead.

“We are playing really well just now and the players were outstanding.

“Andy MacAskill should have scored four. He missed an open goal after a great move.

“He was excellent for us and he could have scored a couple more.

“We are delighted with the clean sheet as Nairn have experienced Highland League strikers in Conor Gethins and Scott Davidson who can score goals for fun.

“We have Clach next in the league and I have heard good things about their recent displays.

“We know that will be a tough game and we will need to work hard.

“I have challenged the boys to remain unbeaten until the end of the year and Saturday is another opportunity to keep the run going.”

 

 

