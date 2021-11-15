Brechin City ease to victory at Formartine United; Buckie impress against Nairn County

The Highland League Cup tie between Formartine United and Brechin City proved to be a one-sided affair with the Glebe Park men chalking up a 5-0 win at North Lodge Park.

A tightly-contested affair was expected but Brechin never looked back after opening the scoring and went on to win the tie in style.

Brechin assistant manager Stephen Simmons said: “We were excellent.

“It is probably our most outstanding, all-round performance this season.

“We had to compete for the first 20 minutes,got our noses in front but took it from there.

“Everybody got on the ball, they won the battle initially then went on to play. They’re getting rewards by working hard.”

The deadlock was broken after 21 minutes when Julian Wade set up Kieran Inglis who rifled a left-footed shot high into the roof of the net.

A minute from half time former Broxburn forward Cammy Ross met a long diagonal ball, eased away from Jonathan Crawford and fired into the corner of the net.

The crucial third goal came in 56 minutes, this time Ross the supplier for Marc Scott who drove on and scooped the ball high into the net.

Midway through the half Wade made it four when he headed home a Michael Paton corner from the left and, with 13 minutes left, Ross rounded off the scoring with his second from close-range.

Formartine boss Paul Lawson said: “We started ok but goals change games.

“Brechin are a good side and we knew we couldn’t afford to concede again before half-time but we did.

“We had to strong penalty claims turned down and even the people in the away dugout agreed with us.

“Ultimately it doesn’t mask the fact we conceded five goals at home but officials don’t get punished for their mistakes, we do because we lose the game.”

Buckie Thistle 3-0 Nairn County

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart was impressed with his side’s display as they defeated Nairn County 3-0 in the Highland League Cup.

Andy MacAskill broke the deadlock for the Jags two minutes after the break with Max Barry doubling the advantage seven minutes later.

MacAskill completed the scoring with 12 minutes to go and Stewart felt his side could have won by more.

He said: “We played very well so I was delighted, even with the first half performance.

“It was 0-0 at half-time but we should have been two or three ahead.

“We are playing really well just now and the players were outstanding.

“Andy MacAskill should have scored four. He missed an open goal after a great move.

“He was excellent for us and he could have scored a couple more.

“We are delighted with the clean sheet as Nairn have experienced Highland League strikers in Conor Gethins and Scott Davidson who can score goals for fun.

“We have Clach next in the league and I have heard good things about their recent displays.

“We know that will be a tough game and we will need to work hard.

“I have challenged the boys to remain unbeaten until the end of the year and Saturday is another opportunity to keep the run going.”