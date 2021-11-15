Rothes, Inverurie Locos and Fraserburgh all progress in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart felt his side were the architects of their own downfall after a 4-2 home defeat against Rothes in the Highland League Cup.

Stewart said: “We spoke to the players after the game about the way we lost sloppy goals, especially the third and fourth when we were still right in the game.

“We started both halves well and created chances but when you are on top of games against good sides you have to take these openings as Rothes are a very good side who will hurt you and that happened as we didn’t defend properly.

“Scoring two goals at home should have been enough to at least take the tie to penalties.

“I’m not disappointed in the performance as we have eight boys out at present but we really did shoot ourselves in the foot with our defending.”

Vale went ahead after two minutes when Grant Noble fired high into the net from eight yards but Fraser Robertson’s diving header after 16 minutes and a Jack Brown strike seven minutes later turned around the score in favour of the visitors.

Robertson added a third two minutes before the break but Vale reduced the deficit with a 59th minute penalty from Noble following a handball.

Poor defending at a throw-in allowed Rothes substitute Aiden Wilson score Rothes’ fourth with 18 minutes remaining with the visitors passing up a number of other chances to add to their two-goal advantage.

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “We are delighted to get through as Vale are always dangerous opponents.

“We regrouped on both occasions after conceding to take charge and we created lots of chances, especially in the final 15 minutes.

“Ali Stark was unbelievable with so much pace and energy all over the pitch. We knew it would require performances like that as we are the defending champions and people want to shoot us down.”

Inverurie Locos 1-0 Huntly

Inverurie Loco Works advanced to the quarter-finals of the Highland League Cup thanks to a solitary Kieran Shanks goal against rivals Huntly.

Locos boss Richard Hastings was pleased to stretch his side’s unbeaten run to six games.

He said: “I thought we dominated the game and 1-0 was probably not a fair reflection on the game.

“We were able to keep the momentum going and the players showed what has been asked of them training. The goal we scored was something we’ve worked on in training. It’s disappointing Kieran (Shanks) will miss the next round.”

The deadlock was broken after 12 minutes when Robert Ward played in Shanks who slotted through the legs of the advancing Tom Ritchie.

In the 29th minute, the visitors were denied a second when a Shanks header was touched onto the post by Ritchie.

Five minutes following the restart, Michael Dangana got past Ryan Broadhurst and played in Joel MacBeath whose low shot was held by Locos goalkeeper Andrew Reid.

The home side were reduced to ten men a minute into stoppage time when goalscorer Shanks picked up a second caution following a late challenge on Huntly keeper Ritchie.

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “There was very little between the two teams, it was a scrappy encounter. I thought the game lacked a bit of quality at times.

“Our shape, intensity and discipline was good and I was really pleased with a lot of aspects of our performance.

“I’m disappointed for the players as they’re on a difficult run and we still have a number of players out.”

Keith 1-4 Fraserburgh

Tow goals in each half at Kynoch Park helped Highland League leaders Fraserburgh to a 4-1 win against Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “The scoreline suggests it was an easy win, but Keith were always in it.

“We played well in a lot of spells on a tricky surface. We maybe weren’t clinical enough, but I can’t complain on the back of our first defeat last week, as we created plenty of chances and could easily have doubled the score.”

Keith, record holders of the League Cup with ten wins, fielded three debutants in the shape of Jamie Shingler, Kieran Mooney, and later in the game, Matthew Tough.

Broch broke the deadlock in the 13th minute through Scott Barbour who slipped the ball home from 12 yards. The scoreline was then doubled just before the half hour mark with Sean Butcher heading home.

The Maroons fell further behind in the 57th minute when ex-Keith striker Gary Harris rifled an 18 yarder into the roof of the net.

Five minutes later Paul Campbell’s shot hit one post and squirmed along the goal-line and into the back of the net.

Keith hit a consolation goal with 20 minutes remaining, skipper Michael Selfridge scrambling the ball home from close range following a shot from Andy Stewart.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “No excuses, but not having played for almost a month didn’t help, and when you are playing against the better teams it tells.

“Individual errors cost us the first two goals, then we lost a cheap third goal. I’m pleased we dug in a bit and showed character later on right to the end.

“It was a tough game, as Fraserburgh are a top side and I was pleased with the three new guys who all did well.”