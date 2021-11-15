Gordon Connelly appointed Forres Mechanics manager

Forres Mechanics have appointed Gordon Connelly as their new manager.

The former Wick Academy boss returns to Mosset Park having previously served the Can-Cans as player-manager.

Connelly succeeds Charlie Rowley, who stepped down on Saturday after 11-and-a-half years at the helm, and will be assisted by former Rothes manager Steven MacDonald and ex-Clachnacuddin boss Brian Macleod.

The new management team’s first game in charge will be on Wednesday night against Rothes in the Breedon Highland League.