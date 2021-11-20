Rothes look keep up the pressure at the top end of the Highland League

Rothes manager Ross Jack has called on his side to keep the pressure on at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Speysiders, who are second in the table, face Formartine United at Mackessack Park, having lost just once in 16 league fixtures.

Jack said: “We are just trying to keep pressure on the teams at the top.

“No one in the camp will ever say we’re going to win it, but we can keep the pressure on. We’ll keep working away and see where it takes us.

“We needed to improve our goal difference and we did so on Wednesday with a 7-0 win over Forres).

“There is still a long way to go as we’re not even at the halfway stage in the season. We’re ticking away nicely.

“Formartine will be hurting from their last two results, so it will be a tough one.”

Defensive improvement needed

Meanwhile, Formartine defender Ryan Spink says they need to tighten up defensively.

The Pitmedden side were beaten 3-0 in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek after last weekend’s 5-0 reverse against Brechin City in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Spink said: “It’s silly goals that we’ve been conceding, if we can cut them out then we’re always in the game.

“If we stop losing silly goals then we’ll give ourselves a better chance.”

Spink returned to action against Buckie, having spent most of the season on the sidelines with a quad injury.

The 24-year-old added: “It’s been frustrating, because I played the first game of the season and got injured after that.

“I was out for two months, came back and got injured again.”

Huntly v Wick team news

Elsewhere, Huntly are without Angus Grant, Colin Charlesworth, Stuart Taylor, Alex Thoirs, Zander Jack, Bradley Manson, Jack McCormick and Liam MacDonald for the Christie Park clash with Wick Academy.

For the Scorries, Richard Macadie, Alan Farquhar, Brandon Sinclair, Danny Mackay, Conor Farquhar and Alan Mathieson are injured, with Gordon McNab and Steven Anderson suspended.