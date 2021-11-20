Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Rothes look keep up the pressure at the top end of the Highland League

By Callum Law
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Rothes manager Ross Jack wants no let up from his side against Formartine United
Rothes manager Ross Jack wants no let up from his side against Formartine United

Rothes manager Ross Jack has called on his side to keep the pressure on at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Speysiders, who are second in the table, face Formartine United at Mackessack Park, having lost just once in 16 league fixtures.

Jack said: “We are just trying to keep pressure on the teams at the top.

“No one in the camp will ever say we’re going to win it, but we can keep the pressure on. We’ll keep working away and see where it takes us.

“We needed to improve our goal difference and we did so on Wednesday with a 7-0 win over Forres).

“There is still a long way to go as we’re not even at the halfway stage in the season. We’re ticking away nicely.

“Formartine will be hurting from their last two results, so it will be a tough one.”

Defensive improvement needed

Meanwhile, Formartine defender Ryan Spink says they need to tighten up defensively.

The Pitmedden side were beaten 3-0 in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek after last weekend’s 5-0 reverse against Brechin City in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Spink said: “It’s silly goals that we’ve been conceding, if we can cut them out then we’re always in the game.

“If we stop losing silly goals then we’ll give ourselves a better chance.”

Ryan Spink, right, is back from injury for Formartine United

Spink returned to action against Buckie, having spent most of the season on the sidelines with a quad injury.

The 24-year-old added: “It’s been frustrating, because I played the first game of the season and got injured after that.

“I was out for two months, came back and got injured again.”

Huntly v Wick team news

Elsewhere, Huntly are without Angus Grant, Colin Charlesworth, Stuart Taylor, Alex Thoirs, Zander Jack, Bradley Manson, Jack McCormick and Liam MacDonald for the Christie Park clash with Wick Academy.

For the Scorries, Richard Macadie, Alan Farquhar, Brandon Sinclair, Danny Mackay, Conor Farquhar and Alan Mathieson are injured, with Gordon McNab and Steven Anderson suspended.

