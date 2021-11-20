Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Forres seeking a reaction as league leaders Fraserburgh visit

By Callum Law
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Paul Brindle, left, is looking for Forres Mechanics to return to winning ways against Fraserburgh
Paul Brindle, left, is looking for Forres Mechanics to return to winning ways against Fraserburgh

Paul Brindle says Forres Mechanics need to show a positive reaction against Fraserburgh.

The Can-Cans were beaten 7-0 by Rothes in midweek at Mosset Park in the first game of Gordon Connelly’s second stint as manager.

Forres are again at home against the Broch, and attacker Brindle said: “All the boys want to do well for him (Connelly).

“Hopefully we can put in a better performance.

“We trained well under the new manager on Monday and were quite optimistic coming into the (Rothes) game.

“It didn’t work out for us, although I felt we started off okay in the game and competed quite well – then it just fell apart for us.

“If I’m honest, it’s been a pretty poor season so far. We have drawn a lot of games we should have been winning.

“There is no denying confidence is low and we’ve been waiting on one result to get us going.

“If we’re ever going to get a reaction, you’d like to think it would be after a result like Wednesday.”

Broch well aware of challenge

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie expects Forres to be fired up for the encounter.

But is hoping his table-toppers can return to winning ways in the Breedon Highland League after defeat by Rothes a fortnight ago.

The Broch boss added: “After a team has a bad result they’ll come out fighting and we need to match that desire.

“We’ve drawn one and lost one in the league campaign, which is a good place to be.

“Nobody at the club is getting excited, we’re well aware of the challenge in front of us.

“Top sides lose games and then they react, and we need to do that.”

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Inverurie Locos tackle second-bottom Strathspey Thistle at Harlaw Park. Ashley Ballam and Fraser Russell will miss out for the Jags.

