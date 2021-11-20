Forres seeking a reaction as league leaders Fraserburgh visit

Paul Brindle says Forres Mechanics need to show a positive reaction against Fraserburgh.

The Can-Cans were beaten 7-0 by Rothes in midweek at Mosset Park in the first game of Gordon Connelly’s second stint as manager.

Forres are again at home against the Broch, and attacker Brindle said: “All the boys want to do well for him (Connelly).

“Hopefully we can put in a better performance.

“We trained well under the new manager on Monday and were quite optimistic coming into the (Rothes) game.

“It didn’t work out for us, although I felt we started off okay in the game and competed quite well – then it just fell apart for us.

“If I’m honest, it’s been a pretty poor season so far. We have drawn a lot of games we should have been winning.

“There is no denying confidence is low and we’ve been waiting on one result to get us going.

“If we’re ever going to get a reaction, you’d like to think it would be after a result like Wednesday.”

Broch well aware of challenge

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie expects Forres to be fired up for the encounter.

But is hoping his table-toppers can return to winning ways in the Breedon Highland League after defeat by Rothes a fortnight ago.

The Broch boss added: “After a team has a bad result they’ll come out fighting and we need to match that desire.

“We’ve drawn one and lost one in the league campaign, which is a good place to be.

“Nobody at the club is getting excited, we’re well aware of the challenge in front of us.

“Top sides lose games and then they react, and we need to do that.”

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Inverurie Locos tackle second-bottom Strathspey Thistle at Harlaw Park. Ashley Ballam and Fraser Russell will miss out for the Jags.