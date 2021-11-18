Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverurie Locos forward Nathan Meres pens new Harlaw Park deal

By Jamie Durent
November 18, 2021, 8:40 pm
Inverurie Locos forward Nathan Meres, front, in action against Fraserburgh
Nathan Meres has become the latest Inverurie Locos player to put pen to paper on a new deal at Harlaw Park.

Meres has signed an extension until the summer of 2025, following on from team-mates Andy Reid, Mark Souter and Greg Mitchell, who committed earlier this week.

The 20-year-old joined Locos in September last year, initially on a three-year deal, and has been a regular in the side this season. He has three goals in 21 appearances for the club and boss Richard Hastings is pleased another of his squad has signed on.

He said: “I am very happy the club has managed to secure the services of Nathan until 2025. He is a very exciting young talent who lights up the football pitch with his pace and trickery and has shown already what a threat he can be.

“We are excited Nathan has committed himself here and look forward to seeing the huge and further impact he will make.”

Meres started his professional career in the youth system of Premiership side Dundee. After his release in 2019, he signed for Cove Rangers in their first season as an SPFL club.

He also had a brief spell at fellow Highland League side Huntly in the 2019-20 season before signing permanently for Locos.

 

