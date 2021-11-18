Inverurie Locos forward Nathan Meres pens new Harlaw Park deal

Nathan Meres has become the latest Inverurie Locos player to put pen to paper on a new deal at Harlaw Park.

Meres has signed an extension until the summer of 2025, following on from team-mates Andy Reid, Mark Souter and Greg Mitchell, who committed earlier this week.

The 20-year-old joined Locos in September last year, initially on a three-year deal, and has been a regular in the side this season. He has three goals in 21 appearances for the club and boss Richard Hastings is pleased another of his squad has signed on.

NO FEARS FOR MERES: Twenty year old wide man Nathan Meres has tonight signed an extended deal through to 2025, joining team-mates Greg Mitchell, Andy Reid & Mark Souter who did likewise on Tuesday. 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/oZsIjeET4P — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) November 18, 2021

He said: “I am very happy the club has managed to secure the services of Nathan until 2025. He is a very exciting young talent who lights up the football pitch with his pace and trickery and has shown already what a threat he can be.

“We are excited Nathan has committed himself here and look forward to seeing the huge and further impact he will make.”

Meres started his professional career in the youth system of Premiership side Dundee. After his release in 2019, he signed for Cove Rangers in their first season as an SPFL club.

He also had a brief spell at fellow Highland League side Huntly in the 2019-20 season before signing permanently for Locos.