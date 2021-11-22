Wick edge Huntly in Christie Park thriller; Brora Rangers prove too strong for Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick edge Huntly in Christie Park thriller; Brora Rangers prove too strong for Keith

By Reporter
November 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Gary Manson, right, scored the winner for Wick from the penalty spot.
Gary Manson, right, scored the winner for Wick from the penalty spot.

A late penalty from player-manager Gary Manson saw Wick Academy edge out Huntly with a 4-3 win at Christie Park.

Manson was delighted with the victory and playing his part with the winner.

He said: “The last few years I’ve been the penalty taker but Jack Halliday has scored two this season and I’ve left him take them but he’d already come off. I had no problems stepping up to take it and thankfully it went in.

“It was a topsy-turvy game.

“We were 2-0 up then 3-2 down but I’m delighted to get the win.

“We wanted to set up to play on the front foot and wanted to score goals and looked comfortable before some sloppy play allowed Huntly back into it.”

With six minutes gone, Tom Ritchie blocked a David Allan shot.

The visitors quickly regained possession and worked the ball in for Halliday to net with a low drive for the opening goal.

Wick doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Halliday netted from the penalty spot after Kyle Dalling was penalised for a foul on David Allan.

Huntly reduced the deficit in the 26th minute when Greg Buchan’s free kick was headed down by Michael Clark for Logan Johnstone to tap in.

Huntly drew level 95 seconds into the second half when Michael Dangana got in behind the opposing defence before chipping a shot beyond the advancing Graeme Williamson.

The hosts took the lead in the 69th minute when Greg Buchan’s free kick was headed on by Dalling for Clark to fire high into the net.

Wick equalised with ten minutes to go with defender Joe Anderson hitting a low drive for his first Highland League goal.

The Scorries were awarded a second penalty with five minutes remaining after a Dalling foul on David Allan. Christopher Hay and Tom Ritchie were both cautioned for dissent by referee Scott Leslie before Wick player-manager Manson fired home from the spot.

It was a sixth straight league defeat for Huntly with manager Allan Hale disappointed to leave the game empty-handed.

He said: “At 3-2 up we’ve not reacted to a set piece and made a clumsy challenge for another penalty.

“I thought for large parts of the game we were excellent. We were creating changes but it was that decision making in both boxes which ultimately saw us come away with a defeat. We had a few opportunities while ahead and should’ve taken one of them.”

Brora’s magnificent seven at Keith

A second half salvo, including a hat-trick from Matthew Wright, paved the way for Brora Rangers’ record league win at Kynoch Park with a comprehensive 7-1 victory.

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell said: “I was very pleased with the result.

“When we scored the early goal we thought we’d push on, and scored again, but then we lost a sloppy goal.

“I asked for a reaction at half-time, and some of the goals we scored in the second half were excellent.  There was some really good individual performances.

“As soon as we got the third goal we pushed on and looked quite confident.

“I was delighted with the strikers and Max Ewan was unplayable at times.”

The visitors opened the scoring inside two minutes when the home defence failed to clear a Dale Gillespie corner and Colin Williamson easily headed home.

Midway through the half, Jordan MacRae pounced on a Ewan cross to slam home.

However, the Maroons pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute when Przemyslaw Nawrocki headed home a Michael Selfridge free kick for his ninth goal of the season.

A rampant Brora simply blew their hosts away with a powerful second half display.

Gillespie increased the lead inside six minutes with a great rifled shot, then Wright nabbed the first goal of his treble three minutes later.

It was all over when a Wright shot cannoned off the post and MacRae pounced to slam home the loose ball.

Midway through the half Wright got on the end of a Tom Kelly cross at the back post, and completed the scoring and his hat-trick three minutes from the end by slamming home from 10 yards.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “Another bad day at the office, but it’s where the club is at the moment.

“In terms of competing with one of the top teams, in the first half we were excellent.

“We conceded a cheap goal in the first minute, but recovered really well.

“We didn’t seem to come out with the same tempo and energy in the second half, and Brora upped their game, they were very clinical.  It’s been a tough period of games for us.”

