Wick edge Huntly in Christie Park thriller; Brora Rangers prove too strong for Keith

A late penalty from player-manager Gary Manson saw Wick Academy edge out Huntly with a 4-3 win at Christie Park.

Manson was delighted with the victory and playing his part with the winner.

He said: “The last few years I’ve been the penalty taker but Jack Halliday has scored two this season and I’ve left him take them but he’d already come off. I had no problems stepping up to take it and thankfully it went in.

“It was a topsy-turvy game.

“We were 2-0 up then 3-2 down but I’m delighted to get the win.

“We wanted to set up to play on the front foot and wanted to score goals and looked comfortable before some sloppy play allowed Huntly back into it.”

With six minutes gone, Tom Ritchie blocked a David Allan shot.

The visitors quickly regained possession and worked the ball in for Halliday to net with a low drive for the opening goal.

Wick doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Halliday netted from the penalty spot after Kyle Dalling was penalised for a foul on David Allan.

Huntly reduced the deficit in the 26th minute when Greg Buchan’s free kick was headed down by Michael Clark for Logan Johnstone to tap in.

Fantastic outing to Huntly for what will be known as the Thriller at Christie Park for many years to come! 4-3 to @WickAcademyFC pic.twitter.com/Y7PwB0a3Wd — Ben Hendry (@BenHendry1) November 20, 2021

Huntly drew level 95 seconds into the second half when Michael Dangana got in behind the opposing defence before chipping a shot beyond the advancing Graeme Williamson.

The hosts took the lead in the 69th minute when Greg Buchan’s free kick was headed on by Dalling for Clark to fire high into the net.

Wick equalised with ten minutes to go with defender Joe Anderson hitting a low drive for his first Highland League goal.

The Scorries were awarded a second penalty with five minutes remaining after a Dalling foul on David Allan. Christopher Hay and Tom Ritchie were both cautioned for dissent by referee Scott Leslie before Wick player-manager Manson fired home from the spot.

It was a sixth straight league defeat for Huntly with manager Allan Hale disappointed to leave the game empty-handed.

He said: “At 3-2 up we’ve not reacted to a set piece and made a clumsy challenge for another penalty.

“I thought for large parts of the game we were excellent. We were creating changes but it was that decision making in both boxes which ultimately saw us come away with a defeat. We had a few opportunities while ahead and should’ve taken one of them.”

Today’s teamlines are as follows. pic.twitter.com/2AkhKVNWqX — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) November 20, 2021

Brora’s magnificent seven at Keith

A second half salvo, including a hat-trick from Matthew Wright, paved the way for Brora Rangers’ record league win at Kynoch Park with a comprehensive 7-1 victory.

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell said: “I was very pleased with the result.

“When we scored the early goal we thought we’d push on, and scored again, but then we lost a sloppy goal.

“I asked for a reaction at half-time, and some of the goals we scored in the second half were excellent. There was some really good individual performances.

“As soon as we got the third goal we pushed on and looked quite confident.

“I was delighted with the strikers and Max Ewan was unplayable at times.”

The visitors opened the scoring inside two minutes when the home defence failed to clear a Dale Gillespie corner and Colin Williamson easily headed home.

Midway through the half, Jordan MacRae pounced on a Ewan cross to slam home.

However, the Maroons pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute when Przemyslaw Nawrocki headed home a Michael Selfridge free kick for his ninth goal of the season.

How the league table looks following the first round of fixtures. We are still to play Brechin City and Huntly due to earlier postponements. pic.twitter.com/LQWa2rwU69 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) November 21, 2021

A rampant Brora simply blew their hosts away with a powerful second half display.

Gillespie increased the lead inside six minutes with a great rifled shot, then Wright nabbed the first goal of his treble three minutes later.

It was all over when a Wright shot cannoned off the post and MacRae pounced to slam home the loose ball.

Midway through the half Wright got on the end of a Tom Kelly cross at the back post, and completed the scoring and his hat-trick three minutes from the end by slamming home from 10 yards.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “Another bad day at the office, but it’s where the club is at the moment.

“In terms of competing with one of the top teams, in the first half we were excellent.

“We conceded a cheap goal in the first minute, but recovered really well.

“We didn’t seem to come out with the same tempo and energy in the second half, and Brora upped their game, they were very clinical. It’s been a tough period of games for us.”