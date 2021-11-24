Buckie Thistle move up to fourth in the Highland League with victory against Nairn County

Buckie Thistle powered past Nairn County at a chilly Victoria Park to move up from sixth to fourth place in the Breedon Highland League table.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart said: “I was really pleased with our first half performance when I thought we were outstanding.

“The second half not so much, but the pitch and conditions were terrible and I did make a few changes. In the second half, we were just professional.”

Buckie took the lead in the seventh minute in a sweeping move when Andy MacAskill burst forward, slipped the ball to Kevin Fraser who fed Kyle MacLeod and he clipped it past Will Counsell in the County goal from 12 yards with the outside of his foot.

However, County levelled on the quarter hour mark when a pin-point Conor Gethins cross left the unmarked Rory Williamson the simplest of tasks to nod the ball past Kevin Main from six yards.

But within 60 seconds Buckie were back in the lead when MacLeod capitalised on hesitation by Counsell to round the keeper on the edge of the box and stroke the ball into the unguarded net.

Buckie increased their lead in the 28th minute when MacAskill turned Adam Porritt and beat Counsell at his near post with a powerful low drive.

Scot Adams should have increased Buckie’s lead in the 37th minute but he somehow managed to scoop the ball over the bar from four yards out.

But a minute from the break Kevin Fraser added another from a Jack Murray cross with the midfielder tapping the ball home from virtually on the line.

Four minutes after the restart MacAskill spotted Counsell off his line and the keeper just got back in time to tip the midfielder’s effort from the centre circle over the top.