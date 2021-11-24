Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buckie Thistle move up to fourth in the Highland League with victory against Nairn County

By Dave Edwards
November 24, 2021, 10:02 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 10:37 pm
Kyle MacLeod was on target for Buckie against Nairn County.
Buckie Thistle powered past Nairn County at a chilly Victoria Park to move up from sixth to fourth place in the Breedon Highland League table.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart said: “I was really pleased with our first half performance when I thought we were outstanding.

“The second half not so much, but the pitch and conditions were terrible and I did make a few changes. In the second half, we were just professional.”

Buckie took the lead in the seventh minute in a sweeping move when Andy MacAskill burst forward, slipped the ball to Kevin Fraser who fed Kyle MacLeod and he clipped it past Will Counsell in the County goal from 12 yards with the outside of his foot.

However, County levelled on the quarter hour mark when a pin-point Conor Gethins cross left the unmarked Rory Williamson the simplest of tasks to nod the ball past Kevin Main from six yards.

But within 60 seconds Buckie were back in the lead when MacLeod capitalised on hesitation by Counsell to round the keeper on the edge of the box and stroke the ball into the unguarded net.

Andy MacAskill was on the scoresheet for the home side at Victoria Park.

Buckie increased their lead in the 28th minute when MacAskill turned Adam Porritt and beat Counsell at his near post with a powerful low drive.

Scot Adams should have increased Buckie’s lead in the 37th minute but he somehow managed to scoop the ball over the bar from four yards out.

But a minute from the break Kevin Fraser added another from a Jack Murray cross with the midfielder tapping the ball home from virtually on the line.

Four minutes after the restart MacAskill spotted Counsell off his line and the keeper just got back in time to tip the midfielder’s effort from the centre circle over the top.

