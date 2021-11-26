Fraserburgh’s Paul Young would trade individual achievements for team success after four-goal haul

Paul Young netted four times in Fraserburgh’s last fixture – but he would happily trade individual success for team glory.

The Broch, who are top of the Breedon Highland League, take on seventh-placed Formartine United at North Lodge Park this weekend, provided the expected strong winds, heavy rain and snow don’t cause a postponement.

Fraserburgh are buoyed by last weekend’s 7-0 win over Forres Mechanics with midfielder Young scoring four goals.

The 29-year-old admits he is not renowned for his goalscoring prowess and says his main focus is getting results to keep the Buchan side top of the table.

Young said: “Before this season, I’d only ever scored one in a game. I got two against Keith a few weeks ago and I’m not really sure what happened last weekend, it was a bit surreal.

“I don’t usually have four shots in a game never mind four goals.

“It’s all about results ultimately – if we were going to win every weekend for the rest of the season, I’d happily not score any more goals.

“It’s nice to score a goal, but winning games is the most important thing for everyone at the club.”

Top teams will all fancy their chances

It’s shaping up to be a classic Highland League campaign with just 11 points separating the top seven.

Looking ahead to facing Formartine, Young added: “We know we’ll be in for a really difficult game.

“We’re just concentrating on ourselves and trying to put three points on the board every weekend, there’s not really anything more to it.

“It’s going to be an interesting second half of the season.

“I think all of the top six or seven would fancy their chances of winning the league and rightly so.

“A few good results against the teams around you and you’ll be in with a fighting chance.”

Consistency key for United

Formartine returned to winning ways against Keith in midweek, having drawn with third-placed Rothes last weekend.

Defender Stuart Smith believes the Pitmedden club is capable of competing with any side in the division on their day, but admits consistency has been a problem so far this season.

Smith said: “I think on our day, we fancy our chances against any team in the league.

“But it’s stringing together a run of results and doing it consistently has been our problem.

“There’s no question we have let ourselves down in some of the bigger games, but hopefully against Fraserburgh that won’t be the case.

“We played well at Rothes last weekend and were unlucky not to win.

“It was good to get a win on the board against Keith and hopefully we can put a run together now.

“This is a very tricky game. When we played Fraserburgh at Bellslea, I thought they were really good.

“It will be a similar story – if we’re not at our best we won’t get anything from the game, I think that’s pretty obvious.”

Team news from around the Highland League

The forecast across the north of Scotland isn’t particularly promising, but, weather-permitting, Brora Rangers meet Deveronvale at Dudgeon Park without Andrew Macrae, Millar Gamble and James Wallace.

Wick Academy welcome back Steven Anderson, Gordon MacNab and Danny Mackay for Forres Mechanics’ trip to Harmsworth Park.

Can-Cans boss Gordon Connelly will be looking to record the first win of his second spell in charge against the club he led to North of Scotland Cup glory in 2015.

Nairn County will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat to Buckie Thistle when Keith visit Station Park.

The Maroons have Liam Strachan back available, but Michael Selfridge is set to miss out.