Clash of free-scoring strikers as Clachnacuddin face Inverurie Locos

Two of the Breedon Highland League’s top marksmen go toe-to-toe when Clachnacuddin meet Inverurie Locos the 1.30pm kick-off at Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites boast James Anderson, who has notched 17 goals in all competitions, and the Railwaymen have Kieran Shanks, who has struck 19 times.

Clach midfielder Martin Callum has been thrilled to see Anderson have such an influence this season.

The 33-year-old said: “It’s been massive for us to have someone that’s scored 17 goals by this stage of the season.

“It’s good to see James up near the top in the list of goalscorers.

“Any team needs someone to put the ball in the net and his goals have been massive for us.

“It’s not just James’ goals, his all-round play has been fantastic.

“His hold up play, running in behind, work-rate have all been excellent on top of the goals.”

Training work has paid off

For Locos, Shanks has netted 14 goals in his last seven games.

Boss Richard Hastings added: “We did do some work with Kieran and the wide midfielders. We did a personal session with just the three of them where we worked on movement and types of crosses.

“That was on one of the Saturdays where we didn’t have a game and then we played Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield and he scored four.

“There’s still work to do with the forward players and it comes from work in training and movement relating the crosses.

“It’s been really pleasing with some of the goals since that we can see the fruits of our labour and the players understanding what we want.

“That’s been the catalyst for Kieran and he’s taken momentum and belief from that.”

Three missing for Jags’ Lossie trip

Elsewhere Lossiemouth and Buckie Thistle clash in a Moray derby at Grant Park. Callum Murray, Declan Milne and Adam MacLeod are still sidelined for the Jags, while Dean Stewart is an injury doubt for Lossie.