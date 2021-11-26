Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clash of free-scoring strikers as Clachnacuddin face Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
November 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Clach striker James Anderson, left, and Inverurie counterpart Kieran Shanks
Clach striker James Anderson, left, and Inverurie counterpart Kieran Shanks

Two of the Breedon Highland League’s top marksmen go toe-to-toe when Clachnacuddin meet Inverurie Locos the 1.30pm kick-off at Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites boast James Anderson, who has notched 17 goals in all competitions, and the Railwaymen have Kieran Shanks, who has struck 19 times.

Clach midfielder Martin Callum has been thrilled to see Anderson have such an influence this season.

The 33-year-old said: “It’s been massive for us to have someone that’s scored 17 goals by this stage of the season.

“It’s good to see James up near the top in the list of goalscorers.

Brechin City defender Kevin McHattie, right, and Martin Callum
Clach’s Martin Callum, left, has been thrilled by James Anderson’s performances this season

“Any team needs someone to put the ball in the net and his goals have been massive for us.

“It’s not just James’ goals, his all-round play has been fantastic.

“His hold up play, running in behind, work-rate have all been excellent on top of the goals.”

Training work has paid off

For Locos, Shanks has netted 14 goals in his last seven games.

Boss Richard Hastings added: “We did do some work with Kieran and the wide midfielders. We did a personal session with just the three of them where we worked on movement and types of crosses.

“That was on one of the Saturdays where we didn’t have a game and then we played Dyce in the Aberdeenshire Shield and he scored four.

Inverurie manager Richard Hastings has been pleased with Kieran Shanks’ goal return

“There’s still work to do with the forward players and it comes from work in training and movement relating the crosses.

“It’s been really pleasing with some of the goals since that we can see the fruits of our labour and the players understanding what we want.

“That’s been the catalyst for Kieran and he’s taken momentum and belief from that.”

Three missing for Jags’ Lossie trip

Elsewhere Lossiemouth and Buckie Thistle clash in a Moray derby at Grant Park. Callum Murray, Declan Milne and Adam MacLeod are still sidelined for the Jags, while Dean Stewart is an injury doubt for Lossie.

